 

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Dr. Henning Schröer takes over chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

17.12.2020
Eschborn, 17 December 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has reorganised the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 January 2021 against the backdrop of the stake acquired by the Merz Group and with a view to the further growth course of the company. The former member of the Supervisory Board Dr. Henning Schröer was elected as the new chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Schröer is the Head of the Family Office and Managing Director of the real estate companies of the Merz Family, which is the largest shareholder of Noratis AG with around 49 percent. The taking over of the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board underlines the strong and long-term commitment of the Merz Family. The former chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Florian Stetter, will act as deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board. The other members of the Supervisory Board are Michael Nick, Hendrik von Paepcke and Christof Scholl.

Dr. Henning Schröer on the taking over of the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board: "Noratis AG has significantly enlarged its portfolio this year. As principal shareholder we want to closely accompany the planned growth in future, too. I am pleased to note that the entire Supervisory Board will continue to support the further development of Noratis with its knowhow. Our joint goal is to develop the growth story of the company on the capital market as well."

 

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

