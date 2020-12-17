 

Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 09:00  |  87   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- kACE, a division of Fenics Software Limited, an entity within the BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or the "Company") group of companies, announced today that Sparrow Tech Private Limited ("Sparrow"), a Singapore headquartered company that offers digital asset options solutions, has selected kACE Pro, the award winning provider of FX options solutions1, as its technology partner for modelling and risk analysis. Sparrow will integrate kACE Pro's extensive options maths libraries within its proprietary derivatives trading platform via the kACE open infrastructure.

John Crisp, Global Head of Product and Strategy at kACE, said, "We are excited to be working with Sparrow, the first client to leverage our 30 years experience of delivering FX options solutions and applying it to the world of crypto currency options. This is a growing requirement from our existing customers and new clients such as Sparrow." 

"We selected kACE due to their provenance and expertise in FX options. Applying kACE Pro to our solutions will enable us to deliver the best technology to our clients," said Kenneth Yeo, Chief Executive Officer at Sparrow Tech Private Limited. "This will be the first step towards making Sparrow the most trusted partner for digital asset options."

About Sparrow Tech Private Limited
Sparrow is the leading options trading platform, providing the simplest way to control risk and monetize your digital assets. Our revolutionary platform empowers institutions and individuals to trade options that are settled by smart contract.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sparrow offers customizable options settled by smart contract in an intuitive and easy-to-use trading interface. We also provide professional traders trading APIs for maximum performance. Sparrow aims to serve the needs of all traders by providing a wide range of industry-leading trading tools.

Sparrow is backed by renowned organizations such as: Signum Capital, Hyperchain Capital, Kyber Network, LuneX Ventures, Arrington XRP Capital, Digital Currency Holdings, Du Capital, The Yozma Group, QCP Capital, 256 Ventures and Jubilee Capital who firmly believe in the project and have committed to use Sparrow as their preferred hedging partner.

About BGC Partners, Inc.
BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income (rates and credit), foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures. BGC also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Seite 1 von 2
BGC Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - kACE, a division of Fenics Software Limited, an entity within the BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or the "Company") group of companies, announced today that Sparrow Tech Private Limited …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Zero Waste Europe Study: Beverage Carton Recycling Rates Substantially Lower Than Reported
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Learning Tree Finishes 2020 with Trio of Industry Awards in Recognition of its Skill-Based IT & ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
04.12.20
Capitalab launches "Capitalab FX, with CLS" for FX Forwards compression