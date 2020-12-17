 

Bank of Åland Plc Sofie Holmström new Executive Team member at Bank of Åland Plc

Bank of Åland Plc
December 17, 2020, 9.45 a.m

Sofie Holmström new Executive Team member at Bank of Åland Plc
Sofie Holmström, 35, has been appointed as a new Executive Team member at the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp). Holmström holds degrees in engineering and business administration and has worked at the Bank of Åland since 2013 as manager of the Bank’s Partnerships business area. Holmström will join the Executive Team on January 1, 2021.

“I welcome Sofie Holmström to the Bank's Executive Team, where she will contribute − above all − her sound knowledge of fintech, a field where the Bank of Åland has acted as a pacesetter and foresees continued major growth potential," says Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director of the Bank of Åland.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 204 291 225

