WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER
Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, recently announced its plan to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay continues to attract more POS
(Point-Of-Sales) Partners. The latest POS system supplier to team up with Westpay is a market leading Dynamics 365 partners with global reach. As a POS Partner, they will integrate its POS
solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers.
– We continue our search for partners that magnify our overall value. So, when we met them it became quickly apparent to us that we had a match. They got a strong and solid solution, and together we can make a difference for any customer looking for a future safe, Dynamics 365 solution, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
