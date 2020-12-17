WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, recently announced its plan to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay continues to attract more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners. The latest POS system supplier to team up with Westpay is a market leading Dynamics 365 partners with global reach. As a POS Partner, they will integrate its POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers.



– We continue our search for partners that magnify our overall value. So, when we met them it became quickly apparent to us that we had a match. They got a strong and solid solution, and together we can make a difference for any customer looking for a future safe, Dynamics 365 solution, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.