 

WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 08:55  |  70   |   |   

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, recently announced its plan to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay continues to attract more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners. The latest POS system supplier to team up with Westpay is a market leading Dynamics 365 partners with global reach. As a POS Partner, they will integrate its POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers.

– We continue our search for partners that magnify our overall value. So, when we met them it became quickly apparent to us that we had a match. They got a strong and solid solution, and together we can make a difference for any customer looking for a future safe, Dynamics 365 solution, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay. 

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se   

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachment


Westpay Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, recently announced its plan to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay continues to attract more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners. The latest POS system supplier to team …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
BioCryst Announces U.S. Availability of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the Treatment of ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Zustimmung der Gläubiger zum Vorschlag bekannt
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS SVERIGE AB
04.12.20
ADDITIONAL ORDERS FROM AXFOOD
03.12.20
PAYMENT SOLUTION FROM WESTPAY AT LEADING HOME ELECTRONIC RETAIL CHAIN.
25.11.20
WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER