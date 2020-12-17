 

DGAP-News 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

17.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2020 YEAR IN REVIEW
Nouveau Monde Achieves Significant Milestones, Successfully Establishing Its Position as a Leading Vertically-Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Company for the Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Revolution

 

- Nouveau Monde, demonstrated the continued commitment to responsible and sustainable development and strengthened our social, economic and environmental partnership with our host community of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, signing a progressive collaboration and benefit-sharing agreement

- Completed a successful public consultation process culminating in a positive assessment by the environmental commission, the BAPE, as part of the Government's diligent review for granting the Mining Decree for the Matawinie project

- Successful commercialisation of Nouveau Monde's carbon-neutral anode and advanced battery materials, including the outperformance of our proprietary coated anode material compared to peers, and established European operations to respond to the worldwide increase in lithium-ion battery anode material demand

- De-risked commercial development through the construction and commissioning of large-scale demonstration plants for value-added transformation to battery anode material and other advanced products

- Nouveau Monde's international technical team, in partnership with our R&D consortium partners, advanced the development of our proprietary lithium-ion battery anode process, including silicon-enhanced anode material, and finalised a collaboration agreement with Volkswagen- and Mitsui-backed advanced coating company, Forge Nano

- As a world first, confirmed our full commitment to sustainable and carbon-neutral, all-electric operations, underpinned by Nouveau Monde's advanced mine planning and supported by Quebec's renewable hydropower. Based on our achievements, we were selected by the Quebec and Canadian Governments as a key partner for the electrification of mining operations

