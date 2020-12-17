2020 YEAR IN REVIEW Nouveau Monde Achieves Significant Milestones, Successfully Establishing Its Position as a Leading Vertically-Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Company for the Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Revolution

DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES 17.12.2020 / 09:00

- Nouveau Monde, demonstrated the continued commitment to responsible and sustainable development and strengthened our social, economic and environmental partnership with our host community of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, signing a progressive collaboration and benefit-sharing agreement

- Completed a successful public consultation process culminating in a positive assessment by the environmental commission, the BAPE, as part of the Government's diligent review for granting the Mining Decree for the Matawinie project

- Successful commercialisation of Nouveau Monde's carbon-neutral anode and advanced battery materials, including the outperformance of our proprietary coated anode material compared to peers, and established European operations to respond to the worldwide increase in lithium-ion battery anode material demand

- De-risked commercial development through the construction and commissioning of large-scale demonstration plants for value-added transformation to battery anode material and other advanced products

- Nouveau Monde's international technical team, in partnership with our R&D consortium partners, advanced the development of our proprietary lithium-ion battery anode process, including silicon-enhanced anode material, and finalised a collaboration agreement with Volkswagen- and Mitsui-backed advanced coating company, Forge Nano

- As a world first, confirmed our full commitment to sustainable and carbon-neutral, all-electric operations, underpinned by Nouveau Monde's advanced mine planning and supported by Quebec's renewable hydropower. Based on our achievements, we were selected by the Quebec and Canadian Governments as a key partner for the electrification of mining operations