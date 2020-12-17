SHS invests in Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco Pharma

Tübingen-based industry investor SHS acquires minority share in formulation specialist Develco Pharma

Develco specializes in the development, approval and production of innovative and generic specialty drugs and offers a unique and broad set of formulation technologies for orally administered medicines with specific substance-release profiles

Develco operates a state-of-the-art production facility of its own in Germany

Equity investment accelerates the development of new medicines

Tübingen, Germany, December 17, 2020

Tübingen-based SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH is investing from its SHS V fund in the Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco Pharma. Founded in 2006 and now with more than 120 employees, the company operates in Switzerland and Schopfheim, Germany, developing and manufacturing orally administered medicines containing known active ingredients in formulations that offer delayed or modified release of active ingredients. Develco has state-of-the-art production operations of its own; its customers include world-leading pharmaceuticals companies that market the products internationally.

Orally administered, prolonged-release medicinal products: an attractive growth field

"The development of orally administered medicines with sustained-delivery dosage forms is a demanding, dynamic and interdisciplinary field of work with very good prospects for growth," Hubertus Leonhardt, Managing Partner at SHS, remarked about the investment. "We are delighted at the opportunity to work with the management at Develco."