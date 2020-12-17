DGAP-News: Immune Regulation Limited / Key word(s): Personnel Immune Regulation Limited: Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US 17.12.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(London UK, New Orleans US, 17 December, 2020) Immune Regulation Ltd, a US and UK based clinical stage biotechnology company announced today a series of appointments to build out the Board and leadership team that will work alongside Jonathan Rigby, Group CEO of Immune Regulation, in advancing the development of its first-in-class immune resetting therapies for autoimmune and allergic diseases.

Veteran biotech executive Peter Greenleaf has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Peter currently serves as the CEO and member of the Board of Directors of autoimmune therapeutics company Aurinia, (NASDAQ; AUPH / TSX; AUP). Previously, Peter served as the CEO of Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq; CERC), the CEO and Chairman of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ; SCMP), CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Histogenics Corporation, President of Medlmmune LLC and Medlmmune Ventures. He is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of Antares Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ; ATRS) and Chairman of Biodelivery Sciences International, Inc (NASDAQ; BDSI).

Jones W. (Woody) Bryan Ph.D, Perry Calias Ph.D, Jeff Myers M.D., Marylyn Rigby and Nancy Vinh have also joined Immune Regulation's leadership team.

Woody has been appointed Chief Business Officer and is a highly experienced and well-regarded business operations professional with a very successful track record in the healthcare industry. Most recently he served as SVP of Business Development at UroGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq; URGN) and as SVP of Business Development at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq; SCMP), where he spearheaded the effort for its acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion. His previous experience includes SVP of BD at Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., VP of BD and Licensing at Supernus Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq; SUPN), VP BD, Licensing and Project Management at Shire Laboratories and led scientific and BD leadership positions at AAI and Schering Plough.