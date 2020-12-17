 

DGAP-News Immune Regulation Limited: Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.12.2020, 09:00  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: Immune Regulation Limited / Key word(s): Personnel
Immune Regulation Limited: Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US

17.12.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US

(London UK, New Orleans US, 17 December, 2020) Immune Regulation Ltd, a US and UK based clinical stage biotechnology company announced today a series of appointments to build out the Board and leadership team that will work alongside Jonathan Rigby, Group CEO of Immune Regulation, in advancing the development of its first-in-class immune resetting therapies for autoimmune and allergic diseases.

Veteran biotech executive Peter Greenleaf has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Peter currently serves as the CEO and member of the Board of Directors of autoimmune therapeutics company Aurinia, (NASDAQ; AUPH / TSX; AUP). Previously, Peter served as the CEO of Cerecor Inc. (Nasdaq; CERC), the CEO and Chairman of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ; SCMP), CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Histogenics Corporation, President of Medlmmune LLC and Medlmmune Ventures. He is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of Antares Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ; ATRS) and Chairman of Biodelivery Sciences International, Inc (NASDAQ; BDSI).

Jones W. (Woody) Bryan Ph.D, Perry Calias Ph.D, Jeff Myers M.D., Marylyn Rigby and Nancy Vinh have also joined Immune Regulation's leadership team.

Woody has been appointed Chief Business Officer and is a highly experienced and well-regarded business operations professional with a very successful track record in the healthcare industry. Most recently he served as SVP of Business Development at UroGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq; URGN) and as SVP of Business Development at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq; SCMP), where he spearheaded the effort for its acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion. His previous experience includes SVP of BD at Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., VP of BD and Licensing at Supernus Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq; SUPN), VP BD, Licensing and Project Management at Shire Laboratories and led scientific and BD leadership positions at AAI and Schering Plough.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Immune Regulation Limited: Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US DGAP-News: Immune Regulation Limited / Key word(s): Personnel Immune Regulation Limited: Immune Regulation appoints New Chairman and builds out Senior Management Team with standout industry professionals in the US 17.12.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT WICHTIGE MEILENSTEINE IN PROTEOMIK-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr expanding automation business with majority stake in Teamtechnik
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC production ramp-up / AIXTRON's new SiC platform ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Smartbroker wird ein Jahr alt: Berliner Online-Broker verwaltet bereits ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über die gutachtliche Stellungnahme durch Warth & Klein Grant ...
DGAP-DD: MagForce AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...