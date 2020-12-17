Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that it’s here to help make buying – and returning – even more stress-free and convenient as possible this holiday season. New this year, customers have even more time to make a decision on keeping that gift or holiday purchase with an even longer returns window. Most items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020, can be returned until January 31, 2021. In addition, Amazon is helping make returns even easier at over 500 Whole Foods Market stores across the country by offering a box-free, label-free return option. This option is also available at other locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Amazon Go stores, UPS Store locations, Kohl’s, and more. Returning Amazon.com orders are free and easy, and are available at tens of thousands of locations and on millions of items including electronics, household items, pet supplies, shoes, and apparel, and more, no matter the reason for the return. Amazon’s extended return window and tens of thousands of free, convenient and easy return locations are made possible by incredible employees coming together to deliver magic—and make life easier—for customers, especially during the holidays.
“During a holiday season that might be more unpredictable than year’s past, our employees want to help customers have one less thing to think about by giving customers more time to return, and by providing a variety of free, convenient, and easy return options this year,” said Libby Johnson McKee, Director, Amazon WW Returns, ReCommerce and Sustainability. “Our hope is that by offering so many return options—from tens of thousands of drop-off locations to shipping an item back—as well as more time to think about making a return, customers can relax and shop with confidence this holiday season.”
Returns Made Easy
Once a customer is ready to start a return, the process is simple and convenient. Customers select the item(s) to be returned and the reason for returning from the “Returns & Orders” page on Amazon.com or under “Your Orders” via the Amazon app. Customers can then choose from a list of convenient return options, including at least one FREE option, and then drop off their item at a nearby location—and in most cases without a box or a label. Dropping off a return is quick and contact free. Returning gifts is also easy: when starting a return, customers enter the gift order number and select the item to return. The type of refund or credit a customer will receive depends on how the gift was purchased and how it's returned.
