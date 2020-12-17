 

Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 09:01  |  91   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that it’s here to help make buying – and returning – even more stress-free and convenient as possible this holiday season. New this year, customers have even more time to make a decision on keeping that gift or holiday purchase with an even longer returns window. Most items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020, can be returned until January 31, 2021. In addition, Amazon is helping make returns even easier at over 500 Whole Foods Market stores across the country by offering a box-free, label-free return option. This option is also available at other locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Amazon Go stores, UPS Store locations, Kohl’s, and more. Returning Amazon.com orders are free and easy, and are available at tens of thousands of locations and on millions of items including electronics, household items, pet supplies, shoes, and apparel, and more, no matter the reason for the return. Amazon’s extended return window and tens of thousands of free, convenient and easy return locations are made possible by incredible employees coming together to deliver magic—and make life easier—for customers, especially during the holidays.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005353/en/

Amazon returns at Amazon physical retail stores (Photo: Business Wire)

Amazon returns at Amazon physical retail stores (Photo: Business Wire)

“During a holiday season that might be more unpredictable than year’s past, our employees want to help customers have one less thing to think about by giving customers more time to return, and by providing a variety of free, convenient, and easy return options this year,” said Libby Johnson McKee, Director, Amazon WW Returns, ReCommerce and Sustainability. “Our hope is that by offering so many return options—from tens of thousands of drop-off locations to shipping an item back—as well as more time to think about making a return, customers can relax and shop with confidence this holiday season.”

Returns Made Easy

Once a customer is ready to start a return, the process is simple and convenient. Customers select the item(s) to be returned and the reason for returning from the “Returns & Orders” page on Amazon.com or under “Your Orders” via the Amazon app. Customers can then choose from a list of convenient return options, including at least one FREE option, and then drop off their item at a nearby location—and in most cases without a box or a label. Dropping off a return is quick and contact free. Returning gifts is also easy: when starting a return, customers enter the gift order number and select the item to return. The type of refund or credit a customer will receive depends on how the gift was purchased and how it's returned.

Seite 1 von 3
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that it’s here to help make buying – and returning – even more stress-free and convenient as possible this holiday season. New this year, customers have even more time to make a decision on keeping that gift or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
May Mobility Selects Velodyne Lidar as Long-Range Lidar Provider
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:17 Uhr
LYNX: Amazon: Der Bann ist gebrochen – Aktie bald wieder im Rallye-Modus?
07:57 Uhr
UBS belässt AMAZON COM INC auf 'Buy'
16.12.20
Corona-Ausbruch bei Amazon in Garbsen - Rund 100 Fälle registriert
16.12.20
3 Aktien, die du dir unter den Weihnachtsbaum legen kannst
16.12.20
Top-Technologieaktien für 2021
15.12.20
Verleger zu EU-Digital-Paket: Hatten konkretere Vorschläge erwartet
15.12.20
ROUNDUP: Spielregeln fürs Internet: Neues Digital-Paket der EU-Kommission
15.12.20
Im Schatten von Amazon: Lockdown befeuert Weihnachtsrallye der Geheimtipps: Oder kennen Sie Carvana oder Mercado Libre?
15.12.20
Digital-Paket aus Brüssel soll Tech-Riesen wie Facebook einhegen
15.12.20
Twitter Selects AWS as Strategic Provider to Serve Timelines

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:39 Uhr
2.344
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten