BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today that its recently announced acquisition of Naturo Group Inc. will close on or before January 20, 2021. The coming together of these two industry leaders will a create a comprehensive health and wellness beverage and natural products company, one that generates significant value for both organizations and brings together two exceptionally experienced and innovative leadership teams.

“Bringing these two leaders within the Canadian beverage industry together will unlock significant potential for growth,” said Don Wood, Advisory Board Member of BevCanna and former CEO of Arrowhead Spring Water. “Consumers continue to flock to health and wellness focused products, and BevCanna’s wide range, including the innovative TRACE offering, with its proprietary plant-based mineral beverage, alkaline and sparkling beverages, and natural supplements, is a perfect fit for this progressive market.”