Kalmar receives large order of terminal tractors

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 DECEMBER 2020 AT 10 AM EET



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of approximately 400 terminal tractors from a global customer. The value of the order is more than EUR 30 million and it has been booked into Cargotec’s 2020 fourth quarter order intake. The machines will be delivered to the customer in Q2 and Q3 2021.



Kalmar is the world’s leading manufacturer of terminal tractors, delivering more than 75,000 units since the very first terminal tractor was built in 1958. Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractor is designed to enable fast turnaround times and low operating costs. These reliable, proven machines combine excellent manoeuvrability, a cab that provides a safe and comfortable working environment for drivers, easily accessible service points and world-class reliability.





