 

Kalmar receives large order of terminal tractors

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 DECEMBER 2020 AT 10 AM EET

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of approximately 400 terminal tractors from a global customer. The value of the order is more than EUR 30 million and it has been booked into Cargotec’s 2020 fourth quarter order intake. The machines will be delivered to the customer in Q2 and Q3 2021.

Kalmar is the world’s leading manufacturer of terminal tractors, delivering more than 75,000 units since the very first terminal tractor was built in 1958. Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractor is designed to enable fast turnaround times and low operating costs. These reliable, proven machines combine excellent manoeuvrability, a cab that provides a safe and comfortable working environment for drivers, easily accessible service points and world-class reliability.


Further information for the press:

Gina Lopez, Vice President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar, tel. +1 785 214 2538

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

