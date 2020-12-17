MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or “the Company”) ( TSXV: NOU ; OTCQX: NMGRF ; Frankfurt: NM9 ) is pleased to have delivered on its commitment to advance its vertically-integrated graphite project in order to offer the electric vehicle (“EV”) and renewable energy sectors, ethically-sourced and carbon-neutral, lithium-ion battery (“LiB”) anode material by 2023.

Eric Desaulniers, the Company’s President and CEO, stated: “2020 was a transformational year for Nouveau Monde. We accomplished much in all departments, R&D, sales & marketing, operations and corporate development. I want to thank all of my team members and all stakeholders, as it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to transition the Company from a junior mining company with a natural graphite deposit, to a fully-integrated, carbon-neutral, battery anode materials producer. Thanks to the professionalism of the entire team, I’m particularly proud that we were successful at achieving very specific and important operational milestones at our Saint-Michel-des-Saints plant safely, without injuries, while maintaining our employees health during these difficult pandemic times. By this time next year, the Company will look much different: we will be operating our purification furnaces at Bécancour, producing high-quality anode material destined to the EV market; we will be in construction of the mine and commercial facilities for the entire operation, and as for potential partnerships, we are eager to advance discussions and complete a partnership with a lead client in the LiB market. 2021 will be another remarkable year.”

Selected milestones

As at December 16, Nouveau Monde had received CAD$3,185,895 from the exercise of 9,195,414 options and warrants, which is indicative of the strong share price performance as the Company advances, and will further support development activities in 2021.

Arne H. Frandsen, the Company’s Chairman, stated: “I took over the Chairmanship in 2020, and it is with pride I look back to the achievements of our highly skilled team of world-class professionals. Through the unprecedented year of uncertainty and pain caused by COVID 19, I want, on behalf of the board, to thank all of our team members for their exceptional contribution and continued dedication. Nouveau Monde has demonstrated global leadership and innovation, as we successfully move forward towards becoming a world-leader in high quality responsibly-sourced green battery anode material. Please accept our best wishes of a Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous 2021.”

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde will be a key operator in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is developing the only fully-integrated source of green battery anode material in the Western World. Targeting full-scale commercial operations by early 2023, the Company will provide advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions to the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and the highest of ESG standards, Nouveau Monde will become a strategic supplier to the World’s leading battery and auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while guaranteeing supply chain traceability.

