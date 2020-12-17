 

DNA’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2021

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 December 2020, 10:00 am EET

In 2021, DNA will publish its financial statements, semi-annual report and business reviews sent as press releases as follows:

  • 2 February 2021: Financial statements bulletin for 2020
  • 4 May 2021: January-March 2021 business review as press release
  • 20 July 2021: Half year (January-June) 2021 financial report
  • 28 October 2021: January-September 2021 business review as press release

DNA’s electronic annual report, which contains the complete Financial Statements 2020, will be published at the latest during the week starting from 1 March 2021 (week 9/2021).

DNA's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 26 March 2021.

Further information:
Timo Karppinen, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 044 5007, timo.karppinen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi


