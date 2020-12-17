DNA’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2021

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 December 2020, 10:00 am EET



In 2021, DNA will publish its financial statements, semi-annual report and business reviews sent as press releases as follows:

2 February 2021: Financial statements bulletin for 2020

4 May 2021: January-March 2021 business review as press release

20 July 2021: Half year (January-June) 2021 financial report

28 October 2021: January-September 2021 business review as press release

DNA’s electronic annual report, which contains the complete Financial Statements 2020, will be published at the latest during the week starting from 1 March 2021 (week 9/2021).