 

CHANGES IN HONKARAKENNE EXECUTIVE GROUP

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 17 December 2020 at 10:15 a.m.

Jari Noppa, Vice President, Consumer Business Finland and Sweden, will not continue working for Honkarakenne. Jari Noppa has worked at Honkarakenne since 2016, in the beginning as an Interim Development Director and since April 2017 as Vice President, Consumer Business Finland and a member of the Executive Group.

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO is responsible for domestic and export sales for the time being in the executive group level.

"I thank Jari for his contribution to the development of the Finnish consumer business and I wish him success in his future challenges outside our company", says Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO.

Factory Manager Juha-Matti Hanhikoski (36) has been appointed as Honkarakenne’s Vice President, Production and a member of the executive group. Juha-Matti Hanhikoski has worked at Honkarakenne since 2016 and his education is Bachelor of Engineering, Wood Technology. Juha-Matti Hanhikoski is responsible for production, planning and logistics.

"I welcome Juha-Matti to the executive group. I am convinced of Juha-Matti's competence and I believe, that he will have a significant role in the development of the whole company and especially production", states President and CEO Marko Saarelainen.

The changes will take effect immediately.

Honkarakenne Executive Group:

Marko Saarelainen          President and CEO
Leena Aalto                    Vice President, Finance - CFO
Juha-Matti Hanhikoski     Vice President, Production
Sanna Huovinen             Vice President, Marketing

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO

MORE INFORMATION
President and CEO Marko Saarelainen, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Under its Honka brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com

 


Honkarakenne Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



