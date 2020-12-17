 

Craetus Announces Partnership with Kent & Medway Prehab

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 09:30  |  26   |   |   

Craetus will support pan Kent programme to deliver digital prehab services across the county in South East England

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Craetus Digital Healthcare Ltd., a medicine technology start-up specializing in chronic conditions management, announced it has partnered with Kent and Medway Prehab programme to support the roll out of digital prehabilitation services across Kent and South East England.

Prehabilitation, which optimises patients before major surgery and cancer treatments, has proven to have a positive impact on health outcome after surgery and reduce length of hospital stay.

Craetus platform enables cost efficient and scalable delivery of prehabilitation services and removes the need for face to face contact compared to traditional methods of delivery. The platform is aimed at Insurers, Healthcare providers and Employers.

Kent and Medway Prehab Clinical Director, Dr Tara Rampal says, "Use of digital technology to deliver prehab services in a contact free manner helps us deliver our services without interruption during the current COVID19 pandemic, while at the same time help us reach a wider section of our community, that are often and inadvertently subject to exclusion due to their location while planning traditional place based health care services."

"We are proud to support a clinically led collaboration contributing to patient empowerment and education through a personalised digital prehabilitation service," says Rouzbeh Pasha, a Director at Craetus.

Benefits of Craetus digital prehab solution are:

  • Cost efficient to implement and scalable
  • Completely online and contactless
  • Personalised and adaptable to patients' circumstances

To find out more about Craetus platform or the collaboration with Kent & Medway prehab, please contact us using the details below.

Tags: Medicine Technology, Innovation, Prehab, Chronic Conditions, Healthy Ageing, Start-up

About Craetus Digital Healthcare Ltd.: Craetus ( https://craetus.healthcare ) is a medicine technology start-up that specialises in developing digital solutions for management of chronic conditions associated with ageing population and lifestyle, such as Cancer and type II Diabetes.

About Kent & Medway Prehab.: Kent and Medway Prehab ( https://kentandmedwayprehab.org ) is an award winning  pan Kent initiative that provides prehabilitation services for cancer patients. It is also a global pioneer in delivering virtual and contact free prehabilitation services.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Craetus Announces Partnership with Kent & Medway Prehab Craetus will support pan Kent programme to deliver digital prehab services across the county in South East England LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today Craetus Digital Healthcare Ltd., a medicine technology start-up specializing in chronic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Zero Waste Europe Study: Beverage Carton Recycling Rates Substantially Lower Than Reported
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Learning Tree Finishes 2020 with Trio of Industry Awards in Recognition of its Skill-Based IT & ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments