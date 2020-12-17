 

Syntellix is recognized as Top Orthopedic Solution Provider in Europe and receives 'Company of the Year' Award 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 09:40  |  41   |   |   

HANOVER, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntellix AG has officially been named 'Company of the Year', leading the list of 'Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in Europe' of the industry magazine and news platform MedTech Outlook in 2020.

MedTech Outlook (www.medicaltechoutlook.com) bridges the spectrum between medical technology providers and healthcare facilities and aims to assist decision makers to find the right solutions by annually compiling the top 10 best-in-class orthopaedic solution providers that exhibit innovative technologies and strategies. Among those selected companies, the distinctive award panel has elected Syntellix as 2020 'Company of the Year' to appreciate the potentially life-saving use of MAGNEZIX implants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accompanying article states, "By avoiding unnecessary surgeries and in-patient stays, the spread of contagious diseases [like COVID-19] can be diminished, making MAGNEZIX implants highly relevant for whole societies in our modern globalized world." Furthermore, the magazine gives an outlook on how Syntellix is going to change the future of MedTech: "Driven by its breakthrough product, Syntellix is well on its way to making inroads into the global market. […] Just in the last few years, the company has moved from a single product to over 184 derivatives of six product families. With increasing product registrations coming from highly dynamic demographics, Syntellix is firmly rooting itself in the global panorama."

This latest award follows a series of recent milestones, including the "Breakthrough Device" designation by the U.S. FDA, the renowned Award of Excellence of the International Magnesium Association and the 2020 European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award of leading international market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

About Syntellix:

Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering, material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has been honoured with numerous awards, including the Innovation Award of the German Economy, the Future Award of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award, the Innovator of the Year Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold. MAGNEZIX implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of the Sustainability Award program. In medical-scientific publications on various clinical applications, they have been rated as "being advantageous" or even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.

Disclaimer:

This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposes only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the original German text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.

Contact at Syntellix AG:

Pierre Frega
press@syntellix.com
www.syntellix.com

Syntellix AG
Aegidientorplatz 2a
30159 Hannover
Germany



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Syntellix is recognized as Top Orthopedic Solution Provider in Europe and receives 'Company of the Year' Award 2020 HANOVER, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Syntellix AG has officially been named 'Company of the Year', leading the list of 'Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in Europe' of the industry magazine and news platform MedTech Outlook in 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Zero Waste Europe Study: Beverage Carton Recycling Rates Substantially Lower Than Reported
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Learning Tree Finishes 2020 with Trio of Industry Awards in Recognition of its Skill-Based IT & ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments