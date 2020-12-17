BioSolar Announces Research Program to Develop Green Hydrogen Technology

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), a developer of energy storage technology and materials, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NewHydrogen, Inc., has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) to develop a technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.

This 12-month research program with UCLA will commence January 1, 2021, under the direction of Dr. Yu Huang, Vice Chair for Graduate Studies, Department of Materials Science and Engineering. The program will focus on the discovery of efficient and stable earth-abundant material-based catalysts for hydrogen production through electrolysis. Dr. Huang, the recipient of numerous awards and global recognition, is leading a team that is creating methodologies to apply the latest developments in nanoscale materials and nanotechnology to impact a wide range of technologies including materials synthesis, catalysis, fuel cells, biomedical and devices applications.

Electrolysis, the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen molecules, is a promising option for “green hydrogen” produced by renewable solar generated electricity. Currently, the two leading technologies in the water electrolyzer market are alkaline and acidic proton exchange membrane-based (PEM), both of which have similar market share. PEM electrolyzers, are the more modern variants and show higher efficiency, lower energy consumption, and produces hydrogen of higher purity than alkaline water electrolyzers. Most importantly, PEM electrolyzers offer high dynamic ranges which are well suited for the intermittent nature of renewable energy such as solar and wind. However, one of the main challenges for widespread adoption of PEM electrolyzers is their reliance on expensive precious metals like platinum and iridium – literally stardust found only in asteroids.

"We are thrilled to work with Dr. Huang and her team at UCLA and share the mutual goal of developing catalysts made with earth abundant materials that could efficiently electrolyze water into hydrogen and oxygen at a lower cost,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar. “While we embark on this new program in the high growth category of hydrogen production, we remain committed to our existing battery technology development program with the focus of commercializing a silicon anode capable of improving the efficiency and lowering the cost of electric vehicle design and production.”