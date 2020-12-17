 

Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the Development and Commercialization of Voclosporin in Europe and Japan

17.12.2020, 10:00   

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX:AUP) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of oral voclosporin for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis (LN) in the European Union (EU), Japan, as well as the United Kingdom, Russia, Switzerland, Norway, Belarus, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Ukraine.

As part of the agreement, Aurinia will receive an upfront cash payment of $50 million U.S. and has the potential to receive up to $50 million U.S. in regulatory and reimbursement milestone payments. Aurinia will receive tiered royalties ranging from 10 to 20 percent (dependent on achievement of sale milestones) on net sales upon commercialization, along with additional milestone payments based on the attainment of certain annual sales by Otsuka.

Voclosporin is a novel, investigational, orally administered treatment developed to treat patients with LN, a chronic, progressive inflammation of the kidneys that is one of the most serious complications of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The agreement leverages Otsuka’s well-recognized expertise in rare kidney diseases to underscore Aurinia’s commitment to expanding global access to voclosporin for the treatment of LN. Otsuka expects to file a marketing authorization application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Q2 2021 and will also manage the filing of voclosporin for LN with Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices Agency (PDMA) in Japan at a later date. Voclosporin is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with an assigned Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 22, 2021.

“Otsuka, with strong capabilities in nephrology and rare disease, is an ideal strategic partner to introduce voclosporin in Europe and Japan,” says Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. “This collaboration will provide Aurinia with additional non-dilutive funds to focus on the successful U.S. launch of voclosporin and support plans to build our pipeline, while ensuring more lupus nephritis patients around the world can benefit from this potentially life-saving medication.”

Wertpapier


