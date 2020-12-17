German Privacy Startup Usercentrics Announces EUR17 Million Series B Financing to Help Marketers address Global Data Privacy Challenges (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Usercentrics, the Munich-based leader in consent management

solutions, secured EUR17 million ($20.6 million) in a Series B financing round

led by premier technology growth equity US-investor Full In Partners

(https://fullinpartners.com/) . Existing investors AlstinCapital, Reimann

Investors, and Cavalry Ventures also decided to participate in the round.



Usercentrics' software solution enables companies and website operators to

obtain, manage and document the valid consent of their visitors for the event of

an audit. This is crucial, as the EU-wide General Data Protection Regulation

(GDPR) states that user consent is the most common legal basis for the use of

web technologies for marketing and advertising purposes.







international data privacy law presents a major challenge to most businesses. AI

and Machine Learning models require a lot of data, and obtaining this data

requires users consent. Informed consent must be given freely, in granular

detail and prior to loading marketing technologies. Usercentrics is currently

processing over a billion consents per day for leading enterprises. We firmly

believe the strategic support of our investors and this injection of capital

will propel us to become global leaders in the areas of Consent and Preference

Management", stated Mischa Rürup, CEO and founder of Usercentrics .



Additional capital injection for the expansion and global growth strategy



Over the past 12 months, Usercentrics has experienced hypergrowth - quadrupling

both annual recurring revenue and headcount. Almost half of the now 100

employees are developers. Chief Revenue Officer Juergen Weichert, who joined

Usercentrics from Google in 2019, credits a growth strategy with the recent

signing of brands such as



"With GDPR, Europe has created a top export product that is now being adapted

worldwide. Therefore, Usercentric's role as Europe's top export in the area of

user consent also applies globally", says Lukas Bennemann, partner at Alstin

Capital.



Dr. Ulrich Bergmoser, Managing Director at Reimann Investors states: "The

company has demonstrated the impressive scalability of its Consent Management

Platform in Europe. Thanks to its strategic approach, we believe that

Usercentrics can be one of the few European players to win the important US

market. We are delighted to accompany the company on this milestone".



"Usercentrics' growth to date demonstrates what is achievable when you combine

an experienced team, product-market fit and outstanding execution. With Full In

Partners supporting the business, the Usercentrics team gains access to

exceptional market expertise and an international network, which will turn the

expansion to the US market into a home run", says Stefan Walter, Managing

Partner at Cavalry Ventures .



Next goal: US expansion



With the support of U.S. growth equity investor Full In Partners, the next phase

for Usercentrics will be to increase its footprint in the North American market.

As Data Privacy becomes deeper entrenched into everyday lives, it's clear that

the Usercentrics team has built an important solution that will win the next

wave.



"In the U.S., data protection is regulated on the state level, which makes

implementation much more complex than in Europe. We believe that Usercentrics'

flexible and adaptable solution is exactly what is needed here in the market and

look forward to working closely with them", commented Elodie Dupuy, co-founder

and Managing Director at Full In Partners .



About Usercentrics



http://www.usercentrics.com .



About Full In Partners



www.fullinpartners.com (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2971883-1&h=16583892

2&u=https%3A%2F%2Ffullinpartners.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Ffullinpartners.com%2F) .



About Alstin Capital



https://www.alstincapital.de



About Reimann Investors



http://www.reimann-investors.com/



About Cavalry Ventures



http://www.cavalry.vc



Contact:



Marion Weber, mailto:pr@usercentrics.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130089/4793344

OTS: Usercentrics





