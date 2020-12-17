 

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of RiC Channels in the UK: Vision247 adds RiC's English and German-language Channels to global OTT service ONEHUBTV

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.12.2020, 10:07  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of RiC Channels in the UK: Vision247 adds RiC's English and German-language Channels to global OTT service ONEHUBTV

17.12.2020 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14)

Launch of RiC Channels in the UK: Vision247 adds RiC's English and German-language Channels to global OTT service ONEHUBTV

Munich, 17th December 2020 - Just in time for the Christmas season, Your Family Entertainment AG announces the addition of its linear TV channels RiC TV and RiC International to Vision247 ONEHUBTV's selection of offerings in the UK. As of now, the 24-hour family friendly programs can be viewed by all ONEHUBTV's customers in the UK.

RiC the Raven, born in Ravensburg, Germany, is not only an iconic animated series but also the broadcaster's hilarious mascot for the family of TV networks worldwide. The launch of RiC on ONEHUBTV is a great new chapter in the channel's internationalisation as it follows the recent successful launch of sister channel RiK in Slovakia.

Brand-new global OTT platform ONEHUBTV offers its viewers over 80 linear TV channels as well as VOD content and aims to carry over 300 linear channels internationally within the next 12 months. ONEHUBTV is available at: www.onehubtv.com.

RiC channels offer award-winning English and German content for kids and the whole family alike, both entertaining and educational. The high-quality English and German scripts have been carefully put together in collaboration with the show's creators over several years and most of its classic stories are based on popular children's books and novels.

With new lockdowns all over Europe, RiC's launch on ONEHUBTV is timely to help both kids and families in the current pandemic to provide some distraction, especially over during the festive period. RiC's programmes are promoting social values and are family friendly, entertaining and avoiding any violence. Parents can thus rely on RiK to provide the right kind of entertainment for their loved ones during these challenging times.

Seite 1 von 4
Your Family Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Your Family Entertainment AG da geht noch was
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of RiC Channels in the UK: Vision247 adds RiC's English and German-language Channels to global OTT service ONEHUBTV DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Agreement Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of RiC Channels in the UK: Vision247 adds RiC's English and German-language Channels to global OTT service ONEHUBTV 17.12.2020 / 10:07 The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT WICHTIGE MEILENSTEINE IN PROTEOMIK-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr expanding automation business with majority stake in Teamtechnik
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC production ramp-up / AIXTRON's new SiC platform ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über die gutachtliche Stellungnahme durch Warth & Klein Grant ...
DGAP-DD: MagForce AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch der RiC Sender in UK: Vision247 nimmt RiC TV und RiC International in das Angebot von ONEHUBTV auf (deutsch)
10:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch der RiC Sender in UK: Vision247 nimmt RiC TV und RiC International in das Angebot von ONEHUBTV auf
15.12.20
Your Family Entertainment AG: Die SOS-Kinderdörfer und Fix&Foxi TV feiern gemeinsam bunte Weihnachten
11.12.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Your Family Entertainment AG (deutsch)
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Familiensender RiC TV ab sofort bei Zattoo in Österreich (deutsch)
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Familiensender RiC TV ab sofort bei Zattoo in Österreich
26.11.20
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Neustart für TV RiK in der Slowakei: IFC Media und Your Family Entertainment AG starten ersten slowakischen Familien TV-Sender RiK neu (deutsch)
26.11.20
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: The new RiK: IFC Media and Your Family Entertainment AG relaunch first Slovak language Family TV Channel RiK
26.11.20
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Neustart für TV RiK in der Slowakei: IFC Media und Your Family Entertainment AG starten ersten slowakischen Familien TV-Sender RiK neu

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:14 Uhr
301
Your Family Entertainment AG da geht noch was