Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of RiC Channels in the UK: Vision247 adds RiC's English and German-language Channels to global OTT service ONEHUBTV 17.12.2020

Munich, 17th December 2020 - Just in time for the Christmas season, Your Family Entertainment AG announces the addition of its linear TV channels RiC TV and RiC International to Vision247 ONEHUBTV's selection of offerings in the UK. As of now, the 24-hour family friendly programs can be viewed by all ONEHUBTV's customers in the UK.

RiC the Raven, born in Ravensburg, Germany, is not only an iconic animated series but also the broadcaster's hilarious mascot for the family of TV networks worldwide. The launch of RiC on ONEHUBTV is a great new chapter in the channel's internationalisation as it follows the recent successful launch of sister channel RiK in Slovakia.

Brand-new global OTT platform ONEHUBTV offers its viewers over 80 linear TV channels as well as VOD content and aims to carry over 300 linear channels internationally within the next 12 months. ONEHUBTV is available at: www.onehubtv.com.

RiC channels offer award-winning English and German content for kids and the whole family alike, both entertaining and educational. The high-quality English and German scripts have been carefully put together in collaboration with the show's creators over several years and most of its classic stories are based on popular children's books and novels.

With new lockdowns all over Europe, RiC's launch on ONEHUBTV is timely to help both kids and families in the current pandemic to provide some distraction, especially over during the festive period. RiC's programmes are promoting social values and are family friendly, entertaining and avoiding any violence. Parents can thus rely on RiK to provide the right kind of entertainment for their loved ones during these challenging times.