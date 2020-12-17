Philips and InSightec partner to expand access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for incisionless neurosurgery

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Haifa, Israel – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and InSightec , a global healthcare company focused on the therapeutic power of acoustic energy, today announced a collaboration to expand access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for incisionless neurosurgery. By developing compatibility between Philips’ advanced MR systems and the Exablate Neuro platform from InSightec, the two companies will support expanded access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for the treatment of Essential Tremor and other neurological disorders. The expansion of access to this innovative treatment option has the potential to significantly improve the patient and staff experience, enhance health outcomes and lower the cost of care.

Essential Tremor is a neurological condition that typically causes shaking of the hands, head and voice, and may also cause shaking of the legs and trunk. The tremor begins mildly and progresses over time, and in some patients, is severe enough to interfere with daily activities, such as personal care, eating or getting dressed. Essential Tremor is one of the most common movement disorders in the world [1]. MR-guided focused ultrasound uses high-intensity sound waves, guided by magnetic resonance imaging, to target and treat the area of the brain responsible for the tremor. The incisionless treatment option is often performed in an outpatient setting, with many patients showing immediate tremor relief with minimal complications.

“As a leading innovator in MR imaging to support precise diagnosis and targeted therapies, we continue to expand the role of MR in providing precision guidance for minimally invasive therapy solutions into new treatment areas,” said Arjen Radder, General Manager for MR at Philips. “By partnering with InSightec we are expanding access to Philips’ advanced MR capabilities to a wider range of healthcare providers, including neurosurgery practices both in-hospital and in outpatient settings, as well as the global research community. Together, we aim to advance towards clear care pathways with predictable outcomes for every patient.”