 

Banks in the Nordics Look to Technology Service Providers to Help Consolidate ‘Spaghetti’ IT Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 10:00  |  35   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report finds Nordic banks also focused on improving customer experience

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While banks in the Nordic region are ahead of the curve in adopting new technologies, some large banks there are running legacy “spaghetti” IT systems after acquiring competitors, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Banking Industry Ecosystem Report for the Nordics finds banks in the region looking to technology service providers to help them manage and consolidate multiple core IT systems in a cost-effective manner.

“Untangling these legacy spaghetti systems will be a significant challenge for several large banks in the Nordics,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This creates significant opportunities for technology service providers that understand the local market and can consolidate multiple banking platforms efficiently and quickly.”

The report also sees significant interest among Nordic banks in new technologies to improve customer experience, as the region aims to become the world’s first cashless society. Customer experience has become a top priority for many banks, as switching costs for customers plummet, millennial buying power soars and non-traditional banking alternatives proliferate.

Banks are looking to re-think their internal systems to respond quickly to rapidly changing customer needs, tap into emerging FinTech systems and speed up the transition to a cashless world, the report adds. Banks want to digitize the customer experience, but also revamp their backend systems and processes.

The report also finds strong growth in contactless payments in the region this year, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. As they update their systems, many Nordic banks prefer local service providers that understand regional market dynamics and cultural changes.

In addition, P27, an initiative aims to break down barriers for trade and financial interaction between the Nordic countries, has prompted several banks in the region to build or enable their payment systems to accommodate the P27 roadmap, the report says. Modular solutions and accelerators are becoming common at banks as a way to reduce the time and effort of updating their systems.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Banks in the Nordics Look to Technology Service Providers to Help Consolidate ‘Spaghetti’ IT Systems ISG Provider Lens report finds Nordic banks also focused on improving customer experienceSTOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - While banks in the Nordic region are ahead of the curve in adopting new technologies, some large banks there are …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
BioCryst Announces U.S. Availability of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the Treatment of ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Zustimmung der Gläubiger zum Vorschlag bekannt
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:00 Uhr
Pandemic Accelerates Australia’s Broad Move Toward Cloud Computing, Digital Transformation
16.12.20
Enterprises in France Showing Growing Interest in the Public Cloud During Pandemic
15.12.20
Lieferkettenunterbrechungen und geänderten Kundenanforderungen durch COVID-19: EMEA-Fertigungsunternehmen prüfen Digitalisierungspläne
14.12.20
U.S. Enterprises Rocked by COVID-19 Accelerate Digital Transformation to Prepare for a New Future
14.12.20
EMEA Manufacturers Eye Digitization Plans as COVID-19 Disrupts Supply Chains, Impacts Customer Needs
11.12.20
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
11.12.20
German Enterprises Focus on Digital Transformation in Wake of COVID-19 Disruptions
10.12.20
U.K. Enterprises Seize on COVID Crisis to Kickstart Digital Transformation for Current and Future Challenges
10.12.20
Nordic Enterprises Accelerating Digital Transformation in Response to Pandemic
09.12.20
Brazilian Enterprises Speed Up Digital Transformations as COVID-19 Changes Business Realities Overnight