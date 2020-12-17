One-in-Three Executives Project 75% of Revenue to Come from Digital in Next Three Years; Forecast Triples Since 2019 Study

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today released initial findings of its global executive survey “Organisational Agility: Roadmap to Digital Acceleration” exploring the state of digital initiatives and organisational agility.



In a year that started with a global health crisis triggering economic and geopolitical disruption, agility became a defining hallmark for success, according to the study. Workday surveyed more than 1,000 C-suite executives and business leaders to identify key challenges and opportunities across the offices of the CEO, chief financial officer (CFO), chief human resources officer (CHRO), and chief information officer (CIO) in adopting digital best practices for greater organisational agility. The survey results indicate that business leaders plan to accelerate digital initiatives, with one-third noting that the single change that would improve organisational resilience with future crises is accelerated rates of digital growth.