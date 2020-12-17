SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low GI rice market size is expected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027 . The growing diabetic population across the globe is a crucial factor for market growth. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences towards healthy food products for a healthy lifestyle are expected to open new opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, among the working-class and old age populations, is a key factor for the industry growth

The online retail segment was the largest distribution channel with a share of more than 55.0% in 2019. The low GI food products, especially rice, have limited product visibility and the market is also in a nascent stage. Hence, manufacturers in the market are targeting customers through social media, e-commerce websites, and other digital advertisement agencies

The hypermarket and supermarket distribution channel segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. With the increasing demand for diabetic food, customers across the globe are increasingly adopting low GI food products, especially rice

The Asia Pacific was the largest regional market, accounting for a share of more than 50.0% in 2019. China and India are the two largest populated nations as well as the largest producers of rice in the world.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Low GI Rice Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Retail), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/low-glycemic-index-rice-market

The Glycemic Index (GI) of rice or any food is a relative ranking based on the rise of glucose level in the blood within two hours after consuming food. The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and blood pressure, is fueling the demand for low GI rice and other food products. Moreover, fluctuating diet patterns, negligible physical activity, and junk food dependence increase the diabetic population across the globe.