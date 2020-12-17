 

Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 10:35  |  82   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low GI rice market size is expected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The growing diabetic population across the globe is a crucial factor for market growth. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences towards healthy food products for a healthy lifestyle are expected to open new opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, among the working-class and old age populations, is a key factor for the industry growth
  • The online retail segment was the largest distribution channel with a share of more than 55.0% in 2019. The low GI food products, especially rice, have limited product visibility and the market is also in a nascent stage. Hence, manufacturers in the market are targeting customers through social media, e-commerce websites, and other digital advertisement agencies
  • The hypermarket and supermarket distribution channel segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. With the increasing demand for diabetic food, customers across the globe are increasingly adopting low GI food products, especially rice
  • The Asia Pacific was the largest regional market, accounting for a share of more than 50.0% in 2019. China and India are the two largest populated nations as well as the largest producers of rice in the world.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Low GI Rice Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Retail), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/low-glycemic-index-rice-market

The Glycemic Index (GI) of rice or any food is a relative ranking based on the rise of glucose level in the blood within two hours after consuming food. The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and blood pressure, is fueling the demand for low GI rice and other food products. Moreover, fluctuating diet patterns, negligible physical activity, and junk food dependence increase the diabetic population across the globe.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global low GI rice market size is expected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The growing diabetic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Zero Waste Europe Study: Beverage Carton Recycling Rates Substantially Lower Than Reported
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments