 

Syntellix is recognized as Top Orthopedic Solution Provider in Europe and receives "Company of the Year" Award 2020

Hanover (ots) - Syntellix AG has officially been named "Company of the Year",
leading the list of "Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in Europe" of the
industry magazine and news platform MedTech Outlook in 2020.

MedTech Outlook ( http://www.medicaltechoutlook.com ) bridges the spectrum
between medical technology providers and healthcare facilities and aims to
assist decision makers to find the right solutions by annually compiling the top
10 best-in-class orthopaedic solution providers that exhibit innovative
technologies and strategies. Among those selected companies, the distinctive
award panel has elected Syntellix as 2020 "Company of the Year" to appreciate
the potentially life-saving use of MAGNEZIX implants during the COVID-19
pandemic.

The accompanying article states, "by avoiding unnecessary surgeries and
in-patient stays, the spread of contagious diseases [like COVID-19] can be
diminished, making MAGNEZIX implants highly relevant for whole societies in our
modern globalized world." Furthermore, the magazine gives an outlook on how
Syntellix is going to change the future of MedTech: "Driven by its breakthrough
product, Syntellix is well on its way to making inroads into the global market.
[...] Just in the last few years, the company has moved from a single product to
over 184 derivatives of six product families. With increasing product
registrations coming from highly dynamic demographics, Syntellix is firmly
rooting itself in the global panorama."

This latest award follows a series of recent milestones, including the
"Breakthrough Device" designation by the U.S. FDA, the renowned Award of
Excellence of the International Magnesium Association and the 2020 European
Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award of leading international market
research firm Frost & Sullivan.

About Syntellix:

Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,
material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the
field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has been
honoured with numerous awards, including the Innovation Award of the German
Economy, the Future Award of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical
Award, the Innovator of the Year Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold.
MAGNEZIX® implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of the
Sustainability Award program. In medical-scientific publications on various
clinical applications, they have been rated as "being advantageous" or even
"clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.

Disclaimer:

This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposes
only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the original
German text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.

Contact at Syntellix AG:

Pierre Frega
mailto:press@syntellix.com
http://www.syntellix.com
Syntellix AG
Aegidientorplatz 2a
30159 Hannover
Germany

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4793394
OTS: Syntellix AG


Disclaimer

