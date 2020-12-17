Syntellix is recognized as Top Orthopedic Solution Provider in Europe and receives "Company of the Year" Award 2020

Hanover (ots) - Syntellix AG has officially been named "Company of the Year",

leading the list of "Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in Europe" of the

industry magazine and news platform MedTech Outlook in 2020.



MedTech Outlook ( http://www.medicaltechoutlook.com ) bridges the spectrum

between medical technology providers and healthcare facilities and aims to

assist decision makers to find the right solutions by annually compiling the top

10 best-in-class orthopaedic solution providers that exhibit innovative

technologies and strategies. Among those selected companies, the distinctive

award panel has elected Syntellix as 2020 "Company of the Year" to appreciate

the potentially life-saving use of MAGNEZIX implants during the COVID-19

pandemic.





The accompanying article states, "by avoiding unnecessary surgeries andin-patient stays, the spread of contagious diseases [like COVID-19] can bediminished, making MAGNEZIX implants highly relevant for whole societies in ourmodern globalized world." Furthermore, the magazine gives an outlook on howSyntellix is going to change the future of MedTech: "Driven by its breakthroughproduct, Syntellix is well on its way to making inroads into the global market.[...] Just in the last few years, the company has moved from a single product toover 184 derivatives of six product families. With increasing productregistrations coming from highly dynamic demographics, Syntellix is firmlyrooting itself in the global panorama."This latest award follows a series of recent milestones, including the"Breakthrough Device" designation by the U.S. FDA, the renowned Award ofExcellence of the International Magnesium Association and the 2020 EuropeanEntrepreneurial Company of the Year Award of leading international marketresearch firm Frost & Sullivan.About Syntellix:Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in thefield of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has beenhonoured with numerous awards, including the Innovation Award of the GermanEconomy, the Future Award of the German Healthcare Economy, the German MedicalAward, the Innovator of the Year Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold.MAGNEZIX® implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of theSustainability Award program. In medical-scientific publications on variousclinical applications, they have been rated as "being advantageous" or even"clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.Disclaimer:This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposesonly. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the originalGerman text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.Contact at Syntellix AG:Pierre Fregamailto:press@syntellix.comhttp://www.syntellix.comSyntellix AGAegidientorplatz 2a30159 HannoverGermanyAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4793394OTS: Syntellix AG