 

AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its 5G Services

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 10:53  |  71   |   |   

Its Super MESH WiFi solutions and Speed Toggle solutions extend network connectivity to remote places and give owners greater control over speeds

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the broadband service market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AIS Fibre as the 2020 Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year. Its comprehensive service offerings and advanced technology to enhance the customer service experience established it as the best fixed broadband provider in the region. It achieved total revenue of $5.88 million in 2019, which was an 8% YoY increase driven by its core mobile, digital, and fixed broadband business. Its fixed broadband segment grew by 29% YoY and subscriber base by 42.1%, making it one of the few companies in Asia-Pacific that achieved double-digit growth in both the fixed broadband revenue and subscriber base.

"Providing excellent customer service experience is critical for companies to maintain market share and gain subscribers in the competitive fixed broadband market," said Sofea Zukarnain, ICT research associate. "AIS Fibre has developed a service innovation, AIS Fibre Home Broadband Internet, with 100% Pure Fibre Optic that offers subscribers the convenience and flexibility to improve customer experience. The innovation includes Speed Toggle and Super Mesh WiFi, which lets subscribers adjust and control the download and upload speeds."

AIS delivers exceptional coverage for consumers with its Super MESH WiFi package, which was built around MESH Wi-Fi equipment. The service offering supports future changes in technology, such as the growth of video streaming in 4K HD resolution, 5G technology, and other new applications that demand gigabit high-speed internet. AIS partnered with Huawei, a global network equipment manufacturer, to provide these services and others, such as improving the standard router, enabling signal distribution at 1Gbps equally throughout a house, and providing the ability to connect up to eight devices.

In 2019, AIS operated 5G test beds in collaboration with universities, partners, and telecom regulators. It is currently working on the launch of 5G Fixed Wireless Access, and to ensure a best-in-class customer experience, it added new features such as the Speed Toggle. AIS also provides subscribers with the Dual Bandwidth option, which allows them to separate home Internet usage and gaming usage to enhance speed, stability, and latency.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its 5G Services Its Super MESH WiFi solutions and Speed Toggle solutions extend network connectivity to remote places and give owners greater control over speeds KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Based on its recent analysis of the broadband …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Zero Waste Europe Study: Beverage Carton Recycling Rates Substantially Lower Than Reported
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments