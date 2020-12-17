AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its 5G Services

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the broadband service market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AIS Fibre as the 2020 Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year. Its comprehensive service offerings and advanced technology to enhance the customer service experience established it as the best fixed broadband provider in the region. It achieved total revenue of $5.88 million in 2019, which was an 8% YoY increase driven by its core mobile, digital, and fixed broadband business. Its fixed broadband segment grew by 29% YoY and subscriber base by 42.1%, making it one of the few companies in Asia-Pacific that achieved double-digit growth in both the fixed broadband revenue and subscriber base.

"Providing excellent customer service experience is critical for companies to maintain market share and gain subscribers in the competitive fixed broadband market," said Sofea Zukarnain, ICT research associate. "AIS Fibre has developed a service innovation, AIS Fibre Home Broadband Internet, with 100% Pure Fibre Optic that offers subscribers the convenience and flexibility to improve customer experience. The innovation includes Speed Toggle and Super Mesh WiFi, which lets subscribers adjust and control the download and upload speeds."

AIS delivers exceptional coverage for consumers with its Super MESH WiFi package, which was built around MESH Wi-Fi equipment. The service offering supports future changes in technology, such as the growth of video streaming in 4K HD resolution, 5G technology, and other new applications that demand gigabit high-speed internet. AIS partnered with Huawei, a global network equipment manufacturer, to provide these services and others, such as improving the standard router, enabling signal distribution at 1Gbps equally throughout a house, and providing the ability to connect up to eight devices.

In 2019, AIS operated 5G test beds in collaboration with universities, partners, and telecom regulators. It is currently working on the launch of 5G Fixed Wireless Access, and to ensure a best-in-class customer experience, it added new features such as the Speed Toggle. AIS also provides subscribers with the Dual Bandwidth option, which allows them to separate home Internet usage and gaming usage to enhance speed, stability, and latency.