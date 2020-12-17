 

Pos Laju Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Delivery Service Market in Malaysia on the Strength of its Vast Channel Network

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 10:58  |  55   |   |   

The company's investment in digital and extensive delivery fleet enables it to process and deliver orders to an industry-leading volume of customers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the E-Commerce and logistics service market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Pos Laju with the 2020 Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year and 2020 Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year awards. Its best-in-class facilities, broad range of products, strong network, and experienced workforce have enabled the company to consistently provide reliable, cost-effective services that present sustainability benefits for itself and its customers. With more than 200 branches nationwide, Pos Laju has established itself as the leading express and delivery service provider in Malaysia and the best in many logistics services.

"Pos Laju is the courier arm of the Pos Malaysia Group which offers express parcel delivery services. The Group has an extensive courier network infrastructure, with more than 1,500 primary channels of service delivery that include 99 branches, 39 kiosks, 162 agents spread across the country," said Gopal R, Global Vice President of the Transportation & Logistics Practice at Frost & Sullivan.  To date, Pos Laju has established about 139 EziBox, 100 EziDrop, and 19 EziDrive-Thru, and is targeting another 3,000 touchpoints via partner operator networks in the near future."

The company has set up a new integrated processing center (IPC2) at KLIA that can process 230,000 parcels per day. With its existing IPC1 and IPC2, Pos Laju recorded the greatest processing capacity in Malaysia at 530,000 parcels per day. It has ensured delivery of sufficient manpower and an in-house fleet to provide efficient, uninterrupted services to its customers. In 2019, the company's fleet of 3,020 delivery vehicles (trailers, prime movers, lorries, three freighter aircraft, two bulk carrier vessels) as well as 6,599 motorcycles recorded delivery of 59.8 million parcels and 175.6 million parcels per annum for each vehicle type.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pos Laju Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Delivery Service Market in Malaysia on the Strength of its Vast Channel Network The company's investment in digital and extensive delivery fleet enables it to process and deliver orders to an industry-leading volume of customers KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Based on its recent analysis of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Zero Waste Europe Study: Beverage Carton Recycling Rates Substantially Lower Than Reported
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments