Pos Laju Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Delivery Service Market in Malaysia on the Strength of its Vast Channel Network

The company's investment in digital and extensive delivery fleet enables it to process and deliver orders to an industry-leading volume of customers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the E-Commerce and logistics service market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Pos Laju with the 2020 Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year and 2020 Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year awards. Its best-in-class facilities, broad range of products, strong network, and experienced workforce have enabled the company to consistently provide reliable, cost-effective services that present sustainability benefits for itself and its customers. With more than 200 branches nationwide, Pos Laju has established itself as the leading express and delivery service provider in Malaysia and the best in many logistics services.