Pos Laju Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Delivery Service Market in Malaysia on the Strength of its Vast Channel Network
The company's investment in digital and extensive delivery fleet enables it to process and deliver orders to an industry-leading volume of customers
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the E-Commerce and logistics service market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Pos Laju with the 2020 Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year and 2020 Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year awards. Its best-in-class facilities, broad range of products, strong network, and experienced workforce have enabled the company to consistently provide reliable, cost-effective services that present sustainability benefits for itself and its customers. With more than 200 branches nationwide, Pos Laju has established itself as the leading express and delivery service provider in Malaysia and the best in many logistics services.
"Pos Laju is the courier arm of the Pos Malaysia Group which offers express parcel delivery services. The Group has an extensive courier network infrastructure, with more than 1,500 primary channels of service delivery that include 99 branches, 39 kiosks, 162 agents spread across the country," said Gopal R, Global Vice President of the Transportation & Logistics Practice at Frost & Sullivan. To date, Pos Laju has established about 139 EziBox, 100 EziDrop, and 19 EziDrive-Thru, and is targeting another 3,000 touchpoints via partner operator networks in the near future."
The company has set up a new integrated processing center (IPC2) at KLIA that can process 230,000 parcels per day. With its existing IPC1 and IPC2, Pos Laju recorded the greatest processing capacity in Malaysia at 530,000 parcels per day. It has ensured delivery of sufficient manpower and an in-house fleet to provide efficient, uninterrupted services to its customers. In 2019, the company's fleet of 3,020 delivery vehicles (trailers, prime movers, lorries, three freighter aircraft, two bulk carrier vessels) as well as 6,599 motorcycles recorded delivery of 59.8 million parcels and 175.6 million parcels per annum for each vehicle type.
