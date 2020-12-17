 

DGAP-Adhoc Rubean AG: CCV & RUBEAN's PhonePOS(TM) partner solution receives approval from Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft

- For the first time, the Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft allows a digital terminal-without-PIN-pad (TOPP) with  PhonePOS(TM) for piloting in the girocard system

- Prompt market launch by leading financial institutions made possible

Munich, 17 December 2020: Today, the Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft has allowed the piloting of a Digital Terminal-without-PIN-Pad (Digital TOPP) for the first time. The payment terminal app PhonePOS is supplied by the fintech company RUBEAN AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) in cooperation with the payment provider CCV. The PhonePOS app brings the merchant-POS-terminal to standard Android smartphones and tablets and can also accept contactless girocard payments now. The Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft is the representative body of the five leading banking associations and governance authority of the leading card payment system in Germany,girocard'.
RUBEAN has already received orders from BBVA Group (NYSE: BBVA), Bilbao, Spain's second largest bank and one of the leading banks in Latin America and the USA, to launch PhonePOS in Spain, and from Global Payments Europe (GPE), Prague, a subsidiary of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading global payment service provider, to enter the market initially in Hungary. Furthermore, pilot approvals have been received from the leading credit card companies Mastercard and VISA. All in all, this provides RUBEAN with a broad basis for significant revenue and profit growth in the coming years.
 

The Board of Directors
 

About RUBEAN

RUBEAN AG has been an established software producer in the financial sector for 20 years. Among other things, the company offers software solutions for smooth communication with peripheral devices in bank branches. Meanwhile, RUBEAN is growing with the development and marketing of the innovative, mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which RUBEAN developed together with partner CCV. RUBEAN has been listed in the premium segment m:access of the Munich Stock Market with the symbol R1B since April 2020.
 

