PANTAFLIX AG: Successful completion of movie production WOLKE UNTERM DACH - cinema release planned for 2021

Munich, December 17, 2020. PANTALEON Films, the wholly owned film production subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), announces the successful completion of the shooting of its latest cinema production WOLKE UNTERM DACH. In compliance with the highest possible hygiene standards and health protection measures, PANTAFLIX has now finalised its third cinema production in 2020. Previously, the media group had already announced the successful completion of filming for OSKARS KLEID and GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG.

WOLKE UNTERM DACH tells the touching story of an intimate father-daughter relationship. Inspired by a true story, it places loss and pain, but also hope and happiness at the centre of the plot.

Short content
Paul, Julia and Lilly are a happy little family - until Julia dies completely unexpectedly. For the sake of his daughter, Paul wants to continue to function and suppresses his grief. 8-year-old Lilly keeps challenging him with her imagination and her very own view of Mum's death. When all seems lost, she lets him in on her biggest secret: Julia is still there and lives in a cloud under the roof...

Directed by Alain Gsponer, who recently celebrated success with the feature films "Heidi" and "Youth Without God", Frederick Lau (last seen in "Nightlife") took on the leading role of the single father Paul. The role of his bright daughter is played by new discovery Romy Schroeder. Hannah Herzsprung plays the late mother Julia.

In addition to Barbara Auer, who takes on the role of mother-in-law Lore, Kida Khodr Ramadan plays Paul's best buddy and work colleague Malik. Nicolette Krebitz as senior doctor Nora completes the main cast. Other roles are played by Reinout Scholten van Aschat, Ulla Geiger, Daniel Zillmann, Katja Bürkle, Anastasia Papadopoulou, Aurelia Ott, Wowo Habdank and Barbara Meier.

