Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting of Sdiptech AB (publ)

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board to decide, until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or several occasions, to issue ordinary shares, convertible instruments and/or warrants. Payment may be made in cash and/or with in kind or by way of set-off, or other conditions. The total increase of the number of ordinary shares, which includes issuance, conversion or subscription for new shares, may – where it entails a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights – correspond to a dilution of a maximum of 10 percent of the current number out outstanding ordinary shares, adjusted for any splits or similar. The authorization shall primarily be used for the purpose of acquisitions or financing thereof.

Stockholm, 17 December 2020

Sdiptech AB (publ)

