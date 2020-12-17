 

Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting of Sdiptech AB (publ)

Press release
17 December 2020, 10:45

Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting of Sdiptech AB (publ)

Sdiptech AB (publ) has held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 17 December 2020 (the “Meeting”).

Due to COVID-19 and the authorities’ advice, the Meeting was carried out through advance voting (so-called postal voting) without any physical attendance.

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board to decide, until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or several occasions, to issue ordinary shares, convertible instruments and/or warrants. Payment may be made in cash and/or with in kind or by way of set-off, or other conditions. The total increase of the number of ordinary shares, which includes issuance, conversion or subscription for new shares, may – where it entails a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights – correspond to a dilution of a maximum of 10 percent of the current number out outstanding ordinary shares, adjusted for any splits or similar. The authorization shall primarily be used for the purpose of acquisitions or financing thereof.

Stockholm, 17 December 2020

Sdiptech AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & PR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. 

Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. 

Sdiptechs Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company’s website: www.sdiptech.com 

Sdiptech AB Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000m in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 17 December 2020 at 10:45 CET.


Attachment


