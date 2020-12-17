 

Signature Bank Expands Executive Management Team With Appointment of Two Executives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 11:00  |  40   |   |   

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today expansion of its executive management team with the appointment of two executives.

Lisa Bond was named to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Social Impact Officer, which encompasses Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, areas in which the Bank is expanding its efforts companywide. Ana Harris, Signature Bank Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources, was also promoted to the post of Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Concurrent with these appointments, Signature Bank’s Board of Directors created a Corporate Social Responsibility (D&I and ESG) Committee.

Bond brings more than 30 years of human resources experience to Signature Bank. Over the course of her career, she guided companies through human capital strategies, helping them build client-centric, inclusive cultures.

Most recently, Bond was Vice President Senior Leadership and Professional Search at Macy’s, Inc., in New York, responsible for building and managing an internal executive search function. A key initiative Bond helped implement and execute was the acquisition of senior executive talent across Macy’s leadership, D&I and sustainability teams.

Prior, Bond held various senior vice president positions within human resources at several top luxury brands, including Bulgari, Lacoste and L’Occitane. Of particular importance, while serving as a senior leader at the Bulgari brand, she was tasked with supporting a global corporate initiative to foster greater diversity in the workforce through the recruitment and retention of executive women. Bond began her human resources career at Republic National Bank of New York, where she worked with two of Signature Bank’s co-founders and current executive management.

Reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo, in her new capacity, Bond is responsible for enhancing the Bank’s D&I and ESG initiatives, which extend to all aspects of the franchise, including colleagues, clients and the communities served. The role consolidates these efforts into a centralized department, under her direction. Bond’s goal is to integrate these initiatives into the Bank’s culture to result in a more diverse, stronger inclusive workforce that strengthens client relationships and community partnerships.

