Riley Gold Exploration Program Underway at its Tokop Gold Project Including Initial Surface Rock Samples up to 16.1gpt Gold and 105gpt Silver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp. (“Riley” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RLYG) is pleased to report that the exploration program at its Tokop Gold Project (the “Project”) located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, is well underway. The 2020/21 program includes mapping, sampling, geophysical surveys and drilling, as well as Riley’s geological review and interpretation of previous work conducted at the Project.

The Project is located within the Walker Lane Trend approximately 80 kilometers south of Tonopah, and was consolidated in Q3, 2020 by Riley through various agreements with land holders (see Riley’s news release dated October 1, 2020). Deposits currently being mined or developed in the area include: Mineral Ridge Mine, Bullfrog, North Bullfrog, Silicon and the Daisy-Secret Pass deposits. The nearby districts of Tonopah, Goldfield, and Bullfrog (near Beatty, Nevada) have accounted for historical production of more than 8.3 million ounces gold and 143.5 million ounces of silver.