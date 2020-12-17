 

Accolade to Participate in William Blair Healthcare 2021 Focus List Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 11:00  |  25   |   |   

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, will participate in the William Blair Healthcare 2021 Focus List Event, including a fireside chat presentation by Rajeev Singh, Chief Executive Officer, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. An audio replay will be made available at ir.accolade.com shortly after the event.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Using a blend of cloud-based technologies, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants and Clinicians, and integrated data and programs across mobile, online and phone, Accolade navigates people through the healthcare system with trust, empathy and ease. Employers offer Accolade to employees and their families as the single place to turn for all health, healthcare, and benefits questions or concerns, increasing their engagement in benefits and connecting them to high-quality providers and care. By empowering members to make better decisions about their health, Accolade can support members in lowering the cost and complexity of healthcare while achieving consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent and an NPS of 60.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, 484-532-5200, Todd.Friedman@accolade.com

Asher Dewhurst, Investor Relations, 443-213-0503, accolade@westwicke.com

Media Contact:

Megan Torres, Public Relations, 206-926-8180, Megan.Torres@accolade.com

Source: Accolade        


Accolade Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accolade to Participate in William Blair Healthcare 2021 Focus List Event SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
BioCryst Announces U.S. Availability of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the Treatment of ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Accolade to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference