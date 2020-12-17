 

Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund announces its third close at EUR 320 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 11:00  |  42   |   |   

TAALERI PLC                       PRESS RELEASE  17 DECEMBER 2020          12:00 (EET)

Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund announces its third close at EUR 320 million

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has held a third closing with approximately EUR 320 million in total commitments. The third-close investors include Obligo Global Infrastuktur II Fund, YLE Pension Fund, the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO), institutional and high net worth investors and the Taaleri Group. Additionally, the Finnish Church Pension Fund joined the fund in June 2020.

NEFCO will join EBRD in the Taaleri SolarWind II CEE fund. This parallel fund invests alongside the main fund in investments in the Baltics, Poland and Southeast Europe.

With a number of institutional investors currently in active due diligence, it is expected that there will be continued demand in future closings. The Taaleri SolarWind II fund will remain open to new investors until June 2021 and has a hard cap of EUR 400 million.

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in utility-scale wind and solar assets. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of predominantly ready-to-build assets in Europe (c.80%) and in the US (c.20%). The fund has already secured its first seven investments, in ready to build wind farms in Finland (3), Norway, the US, Poland and in a ready to build solar farm in Spain.

It is estimated that the Taaleri SolarWind II fund will finance approximately 850 MW of renewable energy capacity, which will offset over 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually throughout the 25+ year lifetime of the assets.1

“We are delighted that the fund has exceeded its target size and would like to thank all of our investors for their support,” said Stephen Ross, Head of Investor Relations, Taaleri Energia.

“We have committed to the first seven investments from the fund and with an extensive active deal pipeline across all of our target markets we would expect this investment pace to continue in 2021,” comments Kai Rintala, Managing Director, Taaleri Energia.

Taaleri Energia’s dedicated team of 33 people is highly experienced in wind and solar project development, deal sourcing, technical due diligence, transaction execution, financing, construction and operations. Taaleri Energia was recognised as a “Consistent Top Performing Infrastructure Manager” in the 2020 Preqin Global Infrastructure League Tables.

Seite 1 von 2
Taaleritehdas (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund announces its third close at EUR 320 million TAALERI PLC                       PRESS RELEASE  17 DECEMBER 2020          12:00 (EET) Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund announces its third close at EUR 320 million The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has held a third closing with approximately EUR 320 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
BioCryst Announces U.S. Availability of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the Treatment of ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Taaleri's financial reports in 2021