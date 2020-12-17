Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund announces its third close at EUR 320 million

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has held a third closing with approximately EUR 320 million in total commitments. The third-close investors include Obligo Global Infrastuktur II Fund, YLE Pension Fund, the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO), institutional and high net worth investors and the Taaleri Group. Additionally, the Finnish Church Pension Fund joined the fund in June 2020.

NEFCO will join EBRD in the Taaleri SolarWind II CEE fund. This parallel fund invests alongside the main fund in investments in the Baltics, Poland and Southeast Europe.

With a number of institutional investors currently in active due diligence, it is expected that there will be continued demand in future closings. The Taaleri SolarWind II fund will remain open to new investors until June 2021 and has a hard cap of EUR 400 million.

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in utility-scale wind and solar assets. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of predominantly ready-to-build assets in Europe (c.80%) and in the US (c.20%). The fund has already secured its first seven investments, in ready to build wind farms in Finland (3), Norway, the US, Poland and in a ready to build solar farm in Spain.

It is estimated that the Taaleri SolarWind II fund will finance approximately 850 MW of renewable energy capacity, which will offset over 1 million tonnes of CO 2 annually throughout the 25+ year lifetime of the assets.1

“We are delighted that the fund has exceeded its target size and would like to thank all of our investors for their support,” said Stephen Ross, Head of Investor Relations, Taaleri Energia.

“We have committed to the first seven investments from the fund and with an extensive active deal pipeline across all of our target markets we would expect this investment pace to continue in 2021,” comments Kai Rintala, Managing Director, Taaleri Energia.

Taaleri Energia’s dedicated team of 33 people is highly experienced in wind and solar project development, deal sourcing, technical due diligence, transaction execution, financing, construction and operations. Taaleri Energia was recognised as a “Consistent Top Performing Infrastructure Manager” in the 2020 Preqin Global Infrastructure League Tables.