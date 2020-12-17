IGE+XAO Extension of the suspension of the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm
IGE+XAO
Société Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 euros
Head office: 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac
31770 COLOMIERS
338 514 987 RCS Toulouse
SIRET number: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87
Regulated information
Extension of the suspension of the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm
Toulouse, 17 December 2020
IGE+XAO SA announces the extension of the suspension of the liquidity contract signed between IGE+XAO and PORTZAMPARC until 31 December 2021.
At 30 November 2020, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:
- 2,366 shares IGE+XAO,
- Cash: 140,277.95 euros
About the IGE+XAO Group
For over 34 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and
Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of
installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than
93,840 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field.
For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.
IGE+XAO Group contacts
IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX
Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37
Website: www.ige-xao.com
Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares – ISIN FR 0000030827
Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36
Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02
Attachment
IGE Plus XAO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare