KION Group recognized by CDP for its climate change mitigation

- KION Group achieves its first 'A-' rating

- Participation in CDP's climate reporting for third time

- KION Senior HSE Director Barbara Trautmann: "We are constantly developing resource-efficient and energy-saving systems to ensure environmentally friendly intralogistics."

Frankfurt a. M., December 17, 2020 - International environmental organization CDP has once again recognized the KION Group's commitment to combating climate change. The intralogistics provider received an 'A-' rating for the first time in the latest assessment, considerably improving on its 'B' rating of the past two years. The rating reflects the KION Group's progress from a coordinated approach to climate change mitigation (management level) to the implementation of the latest best practice (leadership level).

"Combating climate change is and remains a key area of action for the KION Group. CDP's positive assessment of our climate management efforts confirms that we are on the right path. We will continue to focus on our target of reducing our energy-related CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2027," said Barbara Trautmann, Senior Health, Safety, and Environment Director at the KION Group.

The KION Group won particular praise for its performance in the 'emissions reduction initiatives' category thanks to its ongoing measures to reduce its carbon footprint and record these at its sites during the reporting period.In 2019, the Company presented 19 initiatives with combined potential savings of around 19,764 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalents. Seven of these had already been implemented at the start of 2020. Alongside transportation-related emissions, it is primarily emissions from production-related energy consumption that are key to achieving KION's climate target. The latter were successfully reduced in the year under review, for example through process optimization and measures to increase the energy efficiency of heating, ventilation, and lighting at the Group's sites.

