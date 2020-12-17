 

Start of construction Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 11:34  |  46   |   |   

Start of construction Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven


Eemshaven, the Netherlands, 17 December 2020


Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven is starting construction of its solar park located in Eemshaven in the province of Groningen. The new solar park will have a capacity of approximately
25 megawatts, which equates to an average consumption of approximately 8,000 Dutch households. The subsidy and permit processes as well as the financing have been successfully completed.

The solar park will be built on 19 hectares of land around the Vopak Terminal Eemshaven and construction on the site will start in the first quarter of 2021. According to the current planning, the first green power will be supplied to the electricity grid in the third quarter of 2021.

Timo Spaninks, Managing Director at Vopak: "This project fits well within Vopak's ambition to work with partners to develop infrastructure solutions for facilitating sustainable energy. It also enables us to gain more knowledge and experience with electricity as an energy carrier."

"This solar park is a wonderful collaboration between the parties involved. And our participation also safeguards the local character of the project. We are also pleased that companies such as Vopak and Whitehelm are investing in sustainable energy in our region, especially in these times. Locally produced green energy is of great importance to us in making the port area more sustainable and thus helping the energy transition forward. This is also reflected in companies that want to establish themselves here, precisely because of the availability of sustainable energy ”, says Cas König, CEO of Groningen Seaports.

Wessel Schevernels, Chairman of Vopak Terminal Eemshaven and Senior Investment Director at Whitehelm: “Whitehelm is delighted to be able to make a sustainable contribution to Dutch energy security and the transition towards climate-neutral power production. In addition to our investment in Vopak Terminal Eemshaven we look forward to once again partner with Vopak and Groningen Seaports. The development of Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven fits perfectly in our policy of being a long-term partner, with respect for both local needs and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Seite 1 von 3
Koninklijke Vopak Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Start of construction Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven Start of construction Vopak Solar Park EemshavenEemshaven, the Netherlands, 17 December 2020Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven is starting construction of its solar park located in Eemshaven in the province of Groningen. The new solar park will have a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
BioCryst Announces U.S. Availability of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the Treatment of ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF successfully completed the acquisition of three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast