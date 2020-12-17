The solar park will be built on 19 hectares of land around the Vopak Terminal Eemshaven and construction on the site will start in the first quarter of 2021. According to the current planning, the first green power will be supplied to the electricity grid in the third quarter of 2021.

Start of construction Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven Eemshaven, the Netherlands, 17 December 2020 Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven is starting construction of its solar park located in Eemshaven in the province of Groningen. The new solar park will have a capacity of approximately 25 megawatts, which equates to an average consumption of approximately 8,000 Dutch households. The subsidy and permit processes as well as the financing have been successfully completed.

Timo Spaninks, Managing Director at Vopak: "This project fits well within Vopak's ambition to work with partners to develop infrastructure solutions for facilitating sustainable energy. It also enables us to gain more knowledge and experience with electricity as an energy carrier."

"This solar park is a wonderful collaboration between the parties involved. And our participation also safeguards the local character of the project. We are also pleased that companies such as Vopak and Whitehelm are investing in sustainable energy in our region, especially in these times. Locally produced green energy is of great importance to us in making the port area more sustainable and thus helping the energy transition forward. This is also reflected in companies that want to establish themselves here, precisely because of the availability of sustainable energy ”, says Cas König, CEO of Groningen Seaports.

Wessel Schevernels, Chairman of Vopak Terminal Eemshaven and Senior Investment Director at Whitehelm: “Whitehelm is delighted to be able to make a sustainable contribution to Dutch energy security and the transition towards climate-neutral power production. In addition to our investment in Vopak Terminal Eemshaven we look forward to once again partner with Vopak and Groningen Seaports. The development of Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven fits perfectly in our policy of being a long-term partner, with respect for both local needs and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.