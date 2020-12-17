 

EANS-Tip Announcement Energie AG Oberösterreich / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

The company Energie AG Oberösterreich is declaring the following financial
reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 17.12.2020
Publication Location: http://www.energieag.at/annualfinancialreport2020


Further inquiry note:
Energie AG Oberösterreich
Robert Hartl-Clodi
+43(0)732/ 9000-0
mailto:robert.hartl-clodi@energieag.at

issuer: Energie AG Oberösterreich
Böhmerwaldstraße 3
A-4021 Linz
phone: +43 (0)732/ 9000- 0
FAX: +43 (0)732/ 9000- 3600
mail:
WWW: www.energieag.at
ISIN: XS0213737702
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

OTS: Energie AG Oberösterreich


Disclaimer

