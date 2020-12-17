 

ArcAroma AB 201217 ArcAroma qualifies as a FoodTech 500-company in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 11:50  |  53   |   |   

Press release 2020-12-17

ArcAroma have recently been selected as one of the companies to join The FoodTech 500 of Agrifoodtech in 2020. The FoodTech 500 is a list of the top five hundred startup and scaleup companies shaping the future of food. Inspired by the Fortune 500, the food tech data and consulting company Forward Fooding created the world´s first definitive list of global entreprenurial talent at the intersection between food, technology and sustainability.

“We are proud to be part of the FoodTech 500. This is a confirmation of our innovative position for future food production where we contribute with increased efficiency, better quality and extended shelf life”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.

With 2052 applicants from over 60 countries, this year's FoodTech 500 has revealed an incredibly diverse set of applicants who work with high-quality food supply with an efficient and holistic perspective. ArcAroma was selected as one of the five hundred finalists, that in times of great uncertainty has shown strong entrepreneurship, ability to innovate and resilience.

To create the FoodTech 500 official list, the data from each application was processed using Forward Fooding's unique algorithm to calculate a business size score as well as a digital footprint score. The third measuring point was a sustainability score, derived from a bespoke model based on a set of questions around the United Nations SDGs and a few other data points.

Forward Fooding was founded in San Francisco with the aim of broadening the access to capital for food and Food Tech entrepreneurs. For more information about the FoodTech 500, please visit www.forwardfooding.com.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.
Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.

ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.sewww.arcaroma.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ArcAroma AB 201217 ArcAroma qualifies as a FoodTech 500-company in 2020 Press release 2020-12-17 ArcAroma have recently been selected as one of the companies to join The FoodTech 500 of Agrifoodtech in 2020. The FoodTech 500 is a list of the top five hundred startup and scaleup companies shaping the future of food. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Ackroo pays off SOFII debt
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...