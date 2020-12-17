“We are proud to be part of the FoodTech 500. This is a confirmation of our innovative position for future food production where we contribute with increased efficiency, better quality and extended shelf life”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.

ArcAroma have recently been selected as one of the companies to join The FoodTech 500 of Agrifoodtech in 2020. The FoodTech 500 is a list of the top five hundred startup and scaleup companies shaping the future of food. Inspired by the Fortune 500, the food tech data and consulting company Forward Fooding created the world´s first definitive list of global entreprenurial talent at the intersection between food, technology and sustainability.

With 2052 applicants from over 60 countries, this year's FoodTech 500 has revealed an incredibly diverse set of applicants who work with high-quality food supply with an efficient and holistic perspective. ArcAroma was selected as one of the five hundred finalists, that in times of great uncertainty has shown strong entrepreneurship, ability to innovate and resilience.

To create the FoodTech 500 official list, the data from each application was processed using Forward Fooding's unique algorithm to calculate a business size score as well as a digital footprint score. The third measuring point was a sustainability score, derived from a bespoke model based on a set of questions around the United Nations SDGs and a few other data points.

Forward Fooding was founded in San Francisco with the aim of broadening the access to capital for food and Food Tech entrepreneurs. For more information about the FoodTech 500, please visit www.forwardfooding.com.

About ArcAroma AB (publ)

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.