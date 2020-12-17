 

ThetaRay's Correspondent Banking AML Solution to Enable Cecabank to Safely Connect Small/Medium-sized Banks to the Global Financial System

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

AI-Based Platform Eliminates Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Risk by Providing Full Visibility into Cross-Border Transaction Path

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, today announced that its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) for Correspondent Banking solution has been chosen by Spanish wholesale bank Cecabank. The AI-based technology will enable Cecabank to analyze SWIFT traffic, risk indicators and client/payer/payee data to detect anomalies indicating money laundering or terrorism financing schemes in correspondent banking transactions.

ThetaRay's solution is the first and only AI-based technology that detects criminal schemes across complex, cross-border transaction paths by extracting SWIFT and KYC data to aggregate a 'Full Transaction Path' view.  It is based on a proprietary type of machine learning called 'artificial intuition' that can mimic human intuition and gut feelings.

Cecabank provides an important gateway service, connecting other institutions to the international banking system and enabling cross-border payments. Cecabank's goal with this initiative is to ensure the seamless integrity of funds throughout the entire correspondent banking process, which requires full visibility into the banks they serve and the ability to detect unusual activity and crime risks.

"We were already using traditional rules-based systems, but we wanted to increase our ability to monitor cross-border transactions," said Alfredo Oñoro, Compliance Head at Cecabank. "When an industry colleague recommended ThetaRay's AML solution for correspondent banking, we immediately reached out and began discussions.  We are extremely impressed with ThetaRay's technology and excited to share its capabilities with our bank customers and, if so requested, with our regulators."

"This announcement serves as notice that ThetaRay's AML for Correspondent Banking solution is not just for global financial institutions," said ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit. "It is also a perfect fit for mid-sized banks aiming to improve their AML controls. Cecabank plays a crucial role in the Spanish market, and we are very pleased that they've chosen ThetaRay to help secure their customers' cross-border transactions."

"By choosing ThetaRay's AI-based technology, Cecabank is joining the most innovative financial institutions," said Shay Dovev, SVP Commercial Affairs, ThetaRay. "They can now better tackle money laundering and terrorism financing risks while expanding their correspondent banking relationships."

About Cecabank:

Cecabank is a Spanish capital wholesale bank dedicated to providing specialized services in securities services, payments, treasury management and digital solutions. At Cecabank we work to provide support to financial institutions and other corporations using our experience as a wholesale Spanish bank with international presence. We offer innovative, tailored financial proposals for our customers, guiding them through their projects to reach their business objectives. We operate in all relevant European financial markets, permitting us to strengthen the services we provide to our global customers.

About ThetaRay:

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com

Media Contact:
Mark Prindle
Fusion PR
mark.prindle@fusionpr.com
917-517-4091

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ThetaRay's Correspondent Banking AML Solution to Enable Cecabank to Safely Connect Small/Medium-sized Banks to the Global Financial System AI-Based Platform Eliminates Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Risk by Providing Full Visibility into Cross-Border Transaction Path NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments