Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.

Sproutly will leverage CMG’s expertise in branding, commercialization, and distribution of cannabis products for underserved categories in the Canadian market. The agreement allows Sproutly to sell the Acquired Products and facilitate potential business-to-business sales of Sproutly’s proprietary whole plant extracts to CMG’s network of Guild members.

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“ Sproutly " or the “ Company ”), has executed a Letter of Intent (the “ LOI ”) to enter into a commercial relationship with Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd. (“ CMG ”). The agreement will allow Sproutly to expand and diversify its flower and Cannabis 2.0 product offerings utilizing brands developed by CMG and its affiliates (the “ Acquired Products ”), through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc. (“ THR ”).

“As we implement our business transformation plan to focus on products, we are exploring opportunities to increase revenue from an expanded product portfolio by leveraging our 2.0 product sales license and established relationships with multiple provinces throughout Canada,” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly. “The addition of CMG’s brands improves the utilization of our THR infrastructure and provides a commercialization platform for unique products developed by other companies for the growing and diversifying Canadian cannabis market.”

“The evolution of the CMG brand portfolio has been in the works for almost a year as our team of leading experts conducted market research on new product formulations and consumer preferences,” said James Williams, President of CMG. “We’ve developed novel brands with differentiated products to give Canadians more choice and access to quality-tested, innovative cannabis products, formats, and packaging produced by CMG’s vetted manufacturing partners. We look forward to unveiling our cannabis portfolio early next year and having our first products available for purchase in select markets across Canada by the end of Q1 2021.”

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our natural water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce a diverse portfolio of differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.