 

Can B Corp Closes $2.8 Million New Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 12:00  |  37   |   |   

Eliminates All Prior Existing Convertible Debt and Provides Growth Capital

HICKSVILLE, NY, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce the closing of a $2.8 million debt financing from an institutional investor.

The investment enables Can B to pay off and eliminate all prior outstanding convertible notes without penalty. In addition, the new investment, along with an ongoing Reg A offering, should provide the capital needed to return to growth in 2021.  Please see the Company’s recently filed 8K https://tinyurl.com/ycw5muor for complete details of the new debt financing.

As Can B closes the year of the COVID and starts fresh in 2021 with a feeling of optimism with all of the company’s operating divisions trending upward. The Company’s actions over the last year have led to development of a vertically integrated platform for controlling its products from seed to sale with a multi-prong channel strategy in bringing health and wellness to consumers.  Pure Health Products is gearing up for an intended GMP certification in the first quarter of 2021, a path Company believes, that every CBD manufacturer will be required to meet in the future. Pure Health Products is also securing additional new white label customers as well as adding to its own branded line of products. Additionally, Duramed has expanded its no-fault insurance products and service availability to the state of Michigan and has added with new medical devices to its portfolio.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This transaction marks a significant milestone for the Company as we were able to pay off and eliminate all prior existing convertible notes to avoid default and in addition to have the capital needed to return to growth in 2021. We look forward to continuing to build value for all of our shareholders.”

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a Health & Wellness company providing the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil, and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B is also an exclusive partner of the LifeGuard Brand in developing a line of consumer products. The Company is also launching Super Foods, a line of nutritional supplements. Can B Corp. owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high-quality CBD products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

For more information about Can B Corp., please visit: CanBCorp.com

Twitter @CanBCorp

Instagram @canbcorp

Facebook @ Can B Corp

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investors and Media:

IR@canbiola.com

(917) 658-7878


Can B Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Can B Corp Closes $2.8 Million New Financing Eliminates All Prior Existing Convertible Debt and Provides Growth Capital HICKSVILLE, NY, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Ackroo pays off SOFII debt
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Can B Corp to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
18.11.20
Can B Corp Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results