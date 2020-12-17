 

The Flowr Corporation Provides Update on European Operations

  • Flowr and Terrace Global jointly operated the largest medical cannabis site in the European Union and one of the largest in the world. Please see: http://www.flowrcorp.com/operations/europe/default.aspx.
  • Analytical test results show THC of 20% + in cultivars grown in polytunnels and a total yield of 35 kilograms (“kgs”), product the Company expects will be GMP compliant.
  • Analytical test results show THC in the range of 17-21% in premium cultivars and a total yield of more than 3,000 kgs of high-THC biomass cultivated.
  • R&D produces pheno-typing of six additional cultivars deepening the genetics portfolio.
  • The Company announces strategic warehousing agreement with Tilray.

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update from its European operations (the “Partnership”) which is jointly operated with Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”). In addition, Flowr announces a strategic warehousing agreement (the “Warehousing Agreement”) with Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (“Tilray”) where the companies will take a collaborative approach to furthering their cannabis businesses in the European Union. The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to close the final tranche of funding of the Aljustrel Joint Venture in the amount of C$1 million pursuant to the Equity Line and Profit Share Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Terrace Global.

Operational Update

Flowr is pleased to report outdoor medical cannabis results in Aljustrel, where approximately 40,000 plants have yielded approximately 3,000 kgs of dried flower cannabis flower.

“Given the importance of Europe to the future of the cannabis industry and the historic United Nations vote we wanted to provide an update on our Portuguese operations. Since our partnership with Terrace Global began in May, 2020 we have been able to import a diverse set of high-THC genetics in Portugal, plant over 30 acres of outdoor medical cannabis and put in place the infrastructure that is anticipated to allow us to leverage over 180 acres of outdoor medical cannabis cultivation potential in the future,” commented Vinay Tolia, CEO of Flowr. “There is no other project like this in the E.U. and we expect to be able to leverage this low-cost cultivation capacity to produce a diverse set of derivative products as well as dried flower which we believe will be released with GMP certification. We continue to work on closing the acquisition of Terrace Global by year end and are extremely excited by what the future holds for the combined organizations.”

