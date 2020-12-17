 

Chatham Lodging Trust Executes Credit Facility Amendment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 12:30  |  75   |   |   

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium branded, select-service, today announced that it amended its $250 million revolving credit facility. This amendment follows the previous amendment completed in May 2020.

Key terms of this amendment, which are applicable during the waiver period, are as follows:

  • Waiver of key financial covenants through December 31, 2021.
    • Testing of covenants as of March 31, 2022
  • Continues to allow for full utilization of entire $250 million credit facility.
  • Uphold applicable margin on borrowings at LIBOR plus 250 basis points if borrowings on the credit facility are under $200 million and LIBOR plus 300 basis points if borrowings are over $200 million.
  • Maintain minimum liquidity of $25 million whether in cash or available capacity under the credit facility.
  • Allow common share dividends limited to 100 percent of REIT taxable income, and any dividends paid would include a cash component no greater than the minimum percentage allowed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Chatham has estimated liquidity of $146 million, including cash of approximately $32 million as of September 30, 2020 and remaining borrowing capacity on the credit facility of $114 million. Pro forma for the sale of the Residence Inn San Diego Mission Valley and the pending sale of the joint venture with Colony Capital, Chatham’s key credit ratios are significantly enhanced. Pro forma leverage goes to 35 percent from 38 percent based on the ratio of the company’s pro forma net debt to hotel investments at cost as of September 30, 2020, and Chatham’s pro forma 2019 net debt to EBITDA ratio decreases an entire point to 4.7x compared to 5.7x.

Participating lenders in the credit facility include Barclays Bank PLC, Regions Capital Markets, Citibank N.A., US Bank National Association, Wells Fargo Bank National Association, Bank of America N.A., Citizens Bank N.A. and BMO Harris Bank N.A.

“We very much appreciate the collaborative efforts of our participating lending partners to execute this amendment to our credit facility with no significant changes compared to the first amendment earlier this year. This is a testament to our high quality hotels, our performance and the corporate actions we have taken throughout the pandemic to solidify our financial position,” highlighted Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s president and chief executive officer. “We made significant cost reductions at the outset of the pandemic, including meaningful corporate layoffs and salary reductions, we have delivered the highest absolute RevPAR of any lodging REIT throughout the pandemic, and with the opportunistic sale of the Residence Inn San Diego Mission Valley, we have been able to pay down approximately $65 million or 10 percent of all debt outstanding, including $38 million on our credit facility. We understand our responsibility to protect long-term value for our equity holders, and through our actions and with this amendment, we have further improved our financial position which should propel Chatham to come out of the pandemic healthier than many of our lodging REIT peers.”

Seite 1 von 3
Chatham Lodging Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chatham Lodging Trust Executes Credit Facility Amendment Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium branded, select-service, today announced that it amended its $250 million revolving credit facility. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Transcat, Inc. Expands Life Science Market Penetration with BioTek Services, Inc. Acquisition
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Revance Therapeutics to Relocate Global Headquarters to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Chatham Lodging Trust Completes Opportunistic Sale of Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Mission Valley

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
49
Chatham Lodging Trust, Interessanter Monatlicher Dividendenzahler