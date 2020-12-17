Equitrans Midstream Provides 2021 Guidance
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced 2021 financial and capital expenditure guidance. Included in the “Non-GAAP Disclosures” section of this news release are important disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP supplemental financial measures, including information regarding their most comparable GAAP financial measure.
Financial Forecast:(1)
|
$ millions
|
|
2021 Forecast
|
Net income attributable to ETRN
|
|
$540 - $610
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$1,035 - $1,105
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
$295
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$(150) - $(80)
|
Retained free cash flow
|
|
$(410) - $(340)
Capital Expenditures and Capital Contributions:
|
$ millions
|
|
2021 Forecast
|
Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP)
|
|
$670 - $720
|
Gathering(2)
|
|
$305 - $335
|
Transmission(3)
|
|
$45 - $65
|
Water
|
|
$20
|
Total
|
|
$1,040 - $1,140
|
(1)
|
Does not reflect impact of capital markets transactions, if any.
|
(2)
|
Includes approximately $30 million from ETRN’s 60% interest in Eureka Midstream Holdings, LLC (Eureka).
|
(3)
|
Includes capital contributions of approximately $20 million to Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (MVP JV) for the MVP Southgate project.
