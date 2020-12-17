 

Equitrans Midstream Provides 2021 Guidance

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced 2021 financial and capital expenditure guidance. Included in the “Non-GAAP Disclosures” section of this news release are important disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP supplemental financial measures, including information regarding their most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Forecast:(1)

$ millions

 

2021 Forecast

Net income attributable to ETRN

 

$540 - $610

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$1,035 - $1,105

Deferred revenue

 

$295

Free cash flow

 

$(150) - $(80)

Retained free cash flow

 

$(410) - $(340)

Capital Expenditures and Capital Contributions:

$ millions

 

2021 Forecast

Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP)

 

$670 - $720

Gathering(2)

 

$305 - $335

Transmission(3)

 

$45 - $65

Water

 

$20

Total

 

$1,040 - $1,140

(1)

Does not reflect impact of capital markets transactions, if any.

(2)

Includes approximately $30 million from ETRN’s 60% interest in Eureka Midstream Holdings, LLC (Eureka).

(3)

Includes capital contributions of approximately $20 million to Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (MVP JV) for the MVP Southgate project.

