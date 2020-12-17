Accenture Reports Very Strong First-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, ended Nov. 30, 2020, with revenues of $11.8 billion, an increase of 4% in U.S. dollars and 2% in local currency over the same period last year. Revenue growth for the quarter was reduced approximately 2 percentage points by a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Q1 FY21 Earnings Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.32, an 11% increase from $2.09 for the first quarter last year, including gains on an investment of $0.15 and $0.08, respectively. On an adjusted basis, EPS of $2.17 increased 8% from $2.01 for the first quarter last year.

Operating income was $1.89 billion, a 7% increase over the same period last year, and operating margin was 16.1%, an expansion of 50 basis points.

New bookings for the quarter were $12.9 billion, with consulting bookings of $6.6 billion and outsourcing bookings of $6.3 billion.

Julie Sweet, Accenture’s chief executive officer, said, “I am pleased that we delivered first-quarter revenues above our expectations, with broad-based improvement across industries and geographic markets, reflecting the relevance of our services, the strength of our growth strategy and the advantages of our scale in digital, cloud and security. New bookings, profitability and free cash flow were all very strong, and we again returned substantial cash to shareholders while continuing to invest in our business and our people.

“We also created Accenture Cloud First to help clients accelerate their move to the cloud and took exciting actions to launch our new purpose and brand as well as new sustainability and diversity goals — living our commitments as a responsible business and trusted partner.”

Financial Review

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $11.76 billion, compared with $11.36 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 4% in U.S. dollars and 2% in local currency, including a reduction of approximately 2 percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs. Revenues were more than $200 million above the company’s guided range of $11.15 billion to $11.55 billion. The foreign-exchange impact for the quarter was approximately positive 1.5%, consistent with the assumption provided in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release.

Consulting revenues for the quarter were $6.33 billion, a decrease of 1% in U.S. dollars and 2% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, including a reduction of approximately 3 percentage points from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Outsourcing revenues were $5.43 billion, an increase of 9% in U.S. dollars and 8% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter were $2.32, an 11% increase from $2.09 for the first quarter last year, including pre-tax gains on an investment of $120 million, or $0.15 per share, and $60 million, or $0.08 per share, respectively. Excluding these gains, adjusted EPS for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $2.17, an 8% increase from $2.01 for the first quarter last year. The $0.16 increase in EPS on an adjusted basis reflects:

a $0.14 increase from higher revenue and operating results;

a $0.01 increase from a lower effective tax rate; and

a $0.01 increase from a lower share count.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 33.1%, compared with 32.1% for the first quarter last year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter were $2.01 billion, or 17.1% of revenues, compared with $1.88 billion, or 16.6% of revenues, for the first quarter last year.

Operating income for the quarter increased 7%, to $1.89 billion, or 16.1% of revenues, compared with $1.77 billion, or 15.6% of revenues, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The company’s effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.4%, compared with 23.6% for the first quarter last year. Excluding the investment gains and the related tax expense of $23 million and $10 million, respectively, the effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was 23.7%, compared with 23.9% for the first quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter was $1.52 billion, compared with $1.38 billion for the first quarter last year. Excluding after-tax investment gains of $97 million and $50 million, respectively, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.43 billion, compared with $1.32 billion for the first quarter last year.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $1.60 billion, and property and equipment additions were $93 million. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow net of property and equipment additions, was $1.51 billion. For the same period last year, operating cash flow was $787 million; property and equipment additions were $95 million; and free cash flow was $692 million.

Days services outstanding, or DSOs, were 38 days at Nov. 30, 2020, compared with 35 days at Aug. 31, 2020 and 43 days at Nov. 30, 2019.

Accenture’s total cash balance at Nov. 30, 2020 was $8.6 billion, compared with $8.4 billion at Aug. 31, 2020.

New Bookings

New bookings for the first quarter were $12.9 billion, a 25% increase from the first quarter last year.

Consulting new bookings were $6.6 billion, or 51% of total new bookings.

Outsourcing new bookings were $6.3 billion, or 49% of total new bookings.

Revenues by Geographic Market

Revenues by geographic market were as follows:

North America: $5.48 billion, an increase of 4% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Europe: $3.97 billion, an increase of 5% in U.S. dollars and a decrease of 1% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Growth Markets: $2.31 billion, an increase of 1% in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Revenues by Industry Group

Revenues by industry group were as follows:

Communications, Media & Technology: $2.33 billion, an increase of 4% in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Financial Services: $2.35 billion, an increase of 7% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Health & Public Service: $2.21 billion, an increase of 12% in U.S. dollars and 11% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Products: $3.21 billion, flat in U.S. dollars and a decrease of 3% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Resources: $1.66 billion, a decrease of 4% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Accenture continues to return cash to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Dividend

On Nov. 13, 2020, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share was paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 13, 2020. These cash dividend payments totaled $558 million.

Accenture plc has declared another quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 14, 2021. This dividend, which is payable on Feb. 12, represents a 10% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.80 per share in fiscal 2020.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Accenture repurchased or redeemed 3.3 million shares for a total of $769 million, including approximately 2.9 million shares repurchased in the open market.

Accenture’s total remaining share repurchase authority at Nov. 30, 2020 was approximately $5.7 billion.

At Nov. 30, 2020, Accenture had approximately 634 million total shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has created a significant amount of volatility, uncertainty and economic disruption. Accenture’s second-quarter and full-year 2021 business outlook reflects its assumptions, as of today, regarding the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic. The extent to which this continues to impact Accenture’s business, operations, and financial results, including the duration and magnitude of such impact, will depend on numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in Accenture’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

Accenture expects revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion, 1% to 4% growth in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of a positive 3% foreign-exchange impact compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021

Accenture’s business outlook for the full 2021 fiscal year now assumes that the foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be positive 3% compared with fiscal 2020; the previous foreign-exchange assumption was positive 2%.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 4% to 6% in local currency, compared with 2% to 5% previously, including a reduction of approximately 1 percentage point from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

Accenture continues to expect operating margin for the full fiscal year to be in the range of 14.8% to 15.0%, an expansion of 10 to 30 basis points from fiscal 2020.

The company continues to expect its annual effective tax rate to be in the range of 23.0% to 25.0%.

The company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $8.17 to $8.40, compared with $7.80 to $8.10 previously. Excluding gains on an investment of $0.15 in fiscal 2021 and $0.43 in fiscal 2020, the company expects adjusted fiscal 2021 EPS to be in the range of $8.02 to $8.25, an increase of 8% to 11% over adjusted fiscal 2020 EPS of $7.46.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects operating cash flow to be in the range of $6.65 billion to $7.15 billion, compared with $6.35 billion to $6.85 billion previously; continues to expect property and equipment additions to be $650 million; and now expects free cash flow to be in the range of $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion, compared with $5.7 billion to $6.2 billion previously.

Accenture plc Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 % of Revenues November 30, 2019 % of Revenues REVENUES: Revenues $ 11,762,185 100.0 % $ 11,358,958 100.0 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services 7,863,889 66.9 % 7,711,199 67.9 % Sales and marketing 1,227,176 10.4 % 1,191,123 10.5 % General and administrative costs 780,451 6.6 % 689,373 6.1 % Total operating expenses 9,871,516 9,591,695 OPERATING INCOME 1,890,669 16.1 % 1,767,263 15.6 % Interest income 10,685 27,419 Interest expense (8,854) (5,474) Other income (expense), net 94,367 11,439 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,986,867 16.9 % 1,800,647 15.9 % Income tax expense 464,810 425,479 NET INCOME 1,522,057 12.9 % 1,375,168 12.1 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (1,700) (1,741) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests – other (1) (20,081) (16,459) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACCENTURE PLC $ 1,500,276 12.8 % $ 1,356,968 11.9 % CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE: Net income attributable to Accenture plc $ 1,500,276 $ 1,356,968 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (2) 1,700 1,741 Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation $ 1,501,976 $ 1,358,709 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 2.37 $ 2.13 Diluted $ 2.32 $ 2.09 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES: Basic 634,271,482 635,722,309 Diluted 646,879,735 649,389,444 Cash dividends per share $ 0.88 $ 0.80

(1) Comprised primarily of noncontrolling interest attributable to the noncontrolling shareholders of Avanade, Inc. (2) Diluted earnings per share assumes the exchange of all Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. exchangeable shares for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis. The income effect does not take into account “Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — other,” since those shares are not redeemable or exchangeable for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares.

Accenture plc Summary of Revenues (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Percent Increase (Decrease) U.S. Dollars Percent Increase (Decrease) Local Currency November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS North America $ 5,480,963 $ 5,287,812 4 % 4 % Europe 3,967,408 3,789,657 5 (1 ) Growth Markets 2,313,814 2,281,489 1 3 Total Revenues $ 11,762,185 $ 11,358,958 4 % 2 % INDUSTRY GROUPS (1) Communications, Media & Technology $ 2,333,645 $ 2,245,470 4 % 3 % Financial Services 2,346,291 2,190,107 7 5 Health & Public Service 2,211,889 1,969,214 12 11 Products 3,206,125 3,220,015 — (3 ) Resources 1,664,235 1,734,152 (4 ) (5 ) Total Revenues $ 11,762,185 $ 11,358,958 4 % 2 % TYPE OF WORK Consulting $ 6,332,572 $ 6,377,251 (1 )% (2 )% Outsourcing 5,429,613 4,981,707 9 8 Total Revenues $ 11,762,185 $ 11,358,958 4 % 2 %

(1) Effective September 1, 2020, we revised the reporting of our industry groups to include amounts previously reported in Other. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

Accenture plc Operating Income by Geographic Market (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Operating Income Operating Margin Operating Income Operating Margin Increase (Decrease) North America $ 888,809 16 % $ 828,407 16 % $ 60,402 Europe 629,430 16 558,951 15 70,479 Growth Markets 372,430 16 379,905 17 (7,475) Total $ 1,890,669 16.1 % $ 1,767,263 15.6 % $ 123,406

Accenture plc Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Reported (GAAP), to Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Adjusted (NON-GAAP) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 As Reported (GAAP) Investment Gains (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) As Reported (GAAP) Investment Gains (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Income before income taxes $ 1,986,867 $ (119,700) $ 1,867,167 $ 1,800,647 $ (60,492) $ 1,740,155 Income tax expense 464,810 (22,906) 441,904 425,479 (10,183) 415,296 Net Income $ 1,522,057 $ (96,794) $ 1,425,263 $ 1,375,168 $ (50,309) $ 1,324,859 Effective tax rate 23.4 % 23.7 % 23.6 % 23.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.32 $ (0.15) $ 2.17 $ 2.09 $ (0.08) $ 2.01

(1) Represents gains related to our investment in Duck Creek Technologies.

Accenture plc Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) November 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,594,003 $ 8,415,330 Short-term investments 83,148 94,309 Receivables and contract assets 8,547,711 7,846,892 Other current assets 1,401,232 1,393,225 Total current assets 18,626,094 17,749,756 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Contract assets 44,517 43,257 Investments 298,906 324,514 Property and equipment, net 1,506,825 1,545,568 Lease assets 3,100,120 3,183,346 Goodwill 8,127,411 7,709,820 Other non-current assets 6,564,438 6,522,332 Total non-current assets 19,642,217 19,328,837 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,268,311 $ 37,078,593 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and bank borrowings $ 8,925 $ 7,820 Accounts payable 1,513,442 1,349,874 Deferred revenues 3,524,781 3,636,741 Accrued payroll and related benefits 5,179,301 5,083,950 Lease liabilities 732,878 756,057 Other accrued liabilities 1,859,772 1,828,148 Total current liabilities 12,819,099 12,662,590 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 59,881 54,052 Lease liabilities 2,627,185 2,667,584 Other non-current liabilities 4,335,930 4,195,194 Total non-current liabilities 7,022,996 6,916,830 Total Accenture plc shareholders’ equity 17,906,501 17,000,536 Noncontrolling interests 519,715 498,637 Total shareholders’ equity 18,426,216 17,499,173 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 38,268,311 $ 37,078,593

Accenture plc Consolidated Cash Flows Statements (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,522,057 $ 1,375,168 Depreciation, amortization and other 468,200 399,458 Share-based compensation expense 311,321 274,929 Change in assets and liabilities/other, net (698,733) (1,262,644) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,602,845 786,911 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (93,115) (95,063) Purchases of businesses and investments, net of cash acquired (503,843) (109,848) Proceeds from the sale of businesses and investments 149,002 39,200 Other investing, net 1,549 (182) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (446,407) (165,893) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 338,891 300,400 Purchases of shares (768,895) (729,211) Cash dividends paid (558,052) (508,381) Other financing, net (11,395) (11,032) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (999,451) (948,224) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 21,686 10,890 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 178,673 (316,316) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 8,415,330 6,126,853 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 8,594,003 $ 5,810,537

