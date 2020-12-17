Energous Corporation Grants Inducement Restricted Stock Units to New Employees

Energous Corporation ("Energous" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced it has issued inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to three new non-executive employees.

On November 17, 2020, three new non-executive employees were issued RSUs covering a total of 16,500 shares of common stock under the Company’s 2017 Equity Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of each employee’s hire date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering each grant. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4). The Company is making this announcement as required by Nasdaq rules.

In addition, the RSU grants set forth below were approved by either the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors or the Board of Directors (including a majority of the Company’s independent directors) prior to November 2020, have already been reflected in the Company’s prior periodic reports filed with the SEC, and are reflected in this press release in compliance with Nasdaq rules. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

All previously issued RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of each employee’s hire date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering each grant. The awards include:

On April 9, 2017, one new non-executive employee was issued RSUs covering a total of 10,000 shares of common stock as an inducement award outside of a stock plan.

On December 28, 2017, two new non-executive employees were issued RSUs covering a total of 21,500 shares of common stock under the Company’s Inducement Plan.