DIGITALIST GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 17 December 2020 at 13:30
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Inowat AB
Position: Closely associated person
Legal Person
Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Ulrika Mengshoel Wedelin
Position: Other senior manager
__________________________________________________________
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20201217101735_3
____________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 17 December 2020
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
Instrument (type): Share
ISIN: FI0009008007
Transaction details
Volume: 3 539 367
Unit price: EUR 0,02800
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 3 539 367
Volume weighted average price EUR
0,02800
____________________________________________________________
Attachment
Digitalist Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare