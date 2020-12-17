 

Metacrine Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Trial of MET642

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020   

MET642 Demonstrated Sustained Pharmacokinetic Profile and Robust FXR Target Engagement with Once-Daily Oral Dosing, without Pruritis or LDL-Cholesterol Increase

Doses Selected for Phase 2a Trial in Patients with NASH; On-Track to Initiate in 1H21

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today reported preliminary results from its Phase 1 trial of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist being developed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and inflammatory bowel disease. Findings show that treatment with MET642 was safe and generally well-tolerated and demonstrated a sustained pharmacokinetic (PK) profile and robust FXR target engagement after 14 days of daily oral dosing in healthy volunteers.

“There are no treatments currently available for NASH patients, and given FXR agonism works through multiple mechanisms to improve NASH and fibrosis, I believe that an optimized FXR agonist could become both a first-line monotherapy and foundation for combination therapies in the future,” said Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford’s Radcliffe Department of Medicine, Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research and President of Summit Clinical Research. “I am encouraged by the sustained activity and safety demonstrated with MET642, in particular the lack of pruritis and LDL-cholesterol increases, which support its continued evaluation in patients with NASH.”  

Metacrine has developed a proprietary FXR platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated a clinically differentiated and improved therapeutic profile. The company’s lead FXR clinical candidate, MET409, has successfully completed a 12-week trial in patients with NASH. MET642, Metacrine’s second clinical candidate, is derived from the same chemical scaffold as MET409 and has shown comparable FXR target engagement and pharmacology in preclinical studies, as well as increased potency and differentiated pharmaceutical properties.

