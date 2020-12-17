 

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Has Paid Off One of Its Outstanding Convertible Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 12:30  |  51   |   |   

Eliminating one of the convertible notes represents a significant milestone for Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.

San Clemente, CA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), has paid off one of its outstanding convertible notes. The note was paid from a direct equity investment by a healthcare investor.

Eliminating one of the convertible notes represents a significant milestone for Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, as now Global will seek capital from longer term investments. Since the note was not converted into shares under the original terms, we were also able to avoid substantial dilution to our shareholders.

Given our outlook for strong growth this year and the rapidly improving fundamentals of the business, Global is getting into a position where we hopefully can fund our growth from cash flow from operations or from capital equity sources.

The strong growth outlook comes from Global leading the way in the fight against CoViD19, by offering 15 Minute Rapid IgG/IgM Tests for Venous Blood, & Fingertip Blood (POC), and 90 Minute rt-PCR Tests for CoViD19 with All the Tests Being FDA EUA Authorized, one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. 

About Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.:

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, knowing that the next step in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2 is the Antigen test, has already filed with the FDA the PEUA Application # PEUA201789 for the Rapid 10 minute Nasal Antigen Test. Global's version of the Antigen test does not need a machine to read the results.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingertip test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

Seite 1 von 3
Global Wholehealth Partners Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Has Paid Off One of Its Outstanding Convertible Notes Eliminating one of the convertible notes represents a significant milestone for Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. San Clemente, CA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), has paid off one …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Ackroo pays off SOFII debt
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Update:   Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (GWHP: OTC) Describes the Pros and Cons of the Common Types of COVID-19 Test Kits Available