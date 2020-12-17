REV Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary Results and Schedules Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release on Thursday January 7, 2021

Fourth Quarter

Fiscal 2020

Prior Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Net Sales $616 $2,278 $2,250 - $2,300

Net Loss ($10.2) ($30.5) ($9.8 - $17.6)

Adjusted Net Income $11.8 $9.5 $4.6 - $10.2

Adjusted EBITDA1 $28.0 $67.5 $64.0 - $68.0

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million as of October 31, 2020. Net debt2 was $330.8 million, and the company had $283.4 million available under its ABL revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2020.

REV Group, Inc. is planning to release its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter results before market open on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast later that morning on January 7, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website shortly before the start of the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV Group Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the passcode 13714322. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on January 21, 2021.